Normative launches the Carbon Network: the future of carbon management

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Normative, the enterprise carbon platform, is today announcing the launch of the Carbon Network, a solution for businesses to share carbon insights and collaborate on reduction. The network will play a vital role in making carbon visible for everyone, so that it can be managed and reduced.

"Carbon accounting is no longer a tick-box compliance exercise - it's a reduction race." says Normative CEO Kristian Rönn.

Companies around the world have rushed to track carbon emissions to meet mandatory reporting legislation - but reporting alone doesn't guarantee progress and incomplete data comes with high risks. Ultimately, when carbon is not visible, emissions cannot be managed and reduced.

The latest addition to the Normative platform, the Carbon Network makes it possible for businesses to dive into their scope 3 emissions more comprehensively, connect with primary carbon data sources, and embed that data in their own systems and planning.

One of Normative's customers, Kirsten Motyl Senior ESG Officer at The Pebble Group, recently spoke about the new feature: "Normative has greatly improved the way we engage our suppliers and collect emissions data. The simplicity of the supplier engagement module has made it easier to bring our suppliers into our net-zero journey, no matter how mature they are in their own climate work."

The Carbon Network is underpinned by Normative's robust ecosystem of partners and vetted service providers, consultants, auditors, and data platforms, including:

  • Flagship Strategic Partners like Nordea, PwC[1], and Zurich Insurance Group.
  • Carbon Removal Partners like Klimate, Patch, TimeCO2.
  • ESG Platform Partnerships like Novisto.

This makes it possible for businesses to source, analyze, share, audit, manage, and learn from each others' carbon insights. Access to carbon data at scale brings huge opportunities for partners within Normative's ecosystem to drive best-in-class carbon accounting capabilities. 

About Normative

Normative is the world's first carbon accounting engine, enabling enterprises to calculate their full carbon footprints and reduce their emissions to net zero. With rigorous, science-based emissions factors and rich value chain insights, Normative delivers accurate and comprehensive carbon calculations through scope 1, 2, and 3 for enterprises globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Normative accelerates the transition to net zero and partners with leading climate change organizations including the UN.

News Releases in Similar Topics

