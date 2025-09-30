Norms Hemorrhoid Relief Debuts, Announces the New Normal for Embarrassing Self-Care

Stigma-busting start-up set to deliver maximum-strength relief from the butt to the gut (and beyond) through clinically effective products, medical expertise and an understanding smile

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norms is on a mission to normalize how people talk about and treat hemorrhoids, replacing shame and confusion with support and straightforward care. They launch with a thoughtfully designed system of maximum-strength, clinically-proven, FDA-compliant products that combine OTC efficacy with modern brand clarity to address a fundamental problem: Most people avoid or delay treatment due to embarrassment, leaving millions without the relief they need. Norms sees this not as a marketing challenge, but as an opportunity to improve health outcomes by making effective care feel normal, accessible and dignified.

The numbers tell the story:

75% of Americans will experience hemorrhoids in their lifetime.

50% of adults get them before age 50.

40% of women get them during or after pregnancy.

Overall reported incidence has surged 25% over the last two decades.

Contributing factors include stress, sedentary lifestyles, rising obesity and digestive side effects from opioids and GLP-1 medications, which are now being used by approximately 16 million Americans.

But as the largest and fastest-growing generation of new sufferers joins up with the old, the collective need for education, transparency and a more human solution has been sorely neglected. For more than 15 million Americans last year, the path to relief still led down the same embarrassing pharmacy aisle, a wall of outdated offerings that are confusing to buy, awkward to use and embarrassing to own.

Norms was founded by serial entrepreneur Joshua Katz, who's dealt with hemorrhoids and many other taboos, but perfectly common health issues through every chapter of his 25-year career. With the support of his wife and co-founder Carli Roth, he finally turned his pain into purpose. Guiding them with clinical expertise and industry understanding has been Founding Partner and Medical Advisor Dr. Wendi LeBrett, a double board-certified gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician. Working together as patients, partners and professionals, the team has bootstrapped the embarrassing self-care start-up into a company that's perfectly positioned to fix the failures of the incumbents.

"I started Norms because I was tired of feeling stuck—with products that didn't work, the stigma around something so common, and the lack of real options," said Joshua Katz, Norms Founder & CEO. "Most people don't know how to treat hemorrhoids, and Norms gives them both the toolkit and the playbook—because real relief takes the right products used the right way." Continued Katz. "Normalizing taboo health topics doesn't just help patients—it grows entire categories. We're starting with hemorrhoids, but our vision is much bigger: To improve the culture of care for all the health issues people don't talk about but absolutely deserve better solutions for."

No shame. No guesswork. No gimmicks. Norms products are serious medicine made simple. Used individually or as part of The Full Norms Treatment, they're all fast-acting, long-lasting, Made-In-The-USA medical products that are thoughtfully designed to be convenient, safe and clean.

Hemorrhoid Cream ($29.99 MSRP) - Maximum-strength lidocaine and phenylephrine formula for fast relief from pain, itching and swelling. Comes in an economy-sized 2 oz. tube for 2x the relief at the same price as competitors.

Maximum-strength lidocaine and phenylephrine formula for fast relief from pain, itching and swelling. Comes in an economy-sized 2 oz. tube for 2x the relief at the same price as competitors. Hemorrhoid Spray ($17.99 MSRP) - No-touch, fast-acting spray with phenylephrine to reduce swelling, witch hazel to cool, and aloe to soothe irritated skin.

- No-touch, fast-acting spray with phenylephrine to reduce swelling, witch hazel to cool, and aloe to soothe irritated skin. Medicated Wipes - 48ct Pouch ($11.99 MSRP) - Flushable, plant-based wipes for hemorrhoidal & vaginal care. Reduces burning and irritation, keeping things clean and chill. A perfect primer before the Spray or Cream.

- Flushable, plant-based wipes for hemorrhoidal & vaginal care. Reduces burning and irritation, keeping things clean and chill. A perfect primer before the Spray or Cream. Medicated Wipes - Wipe Outs ($17.99 MSRP) - Individually-wrapped 'Roadie' versions of the medicated wipes for discreet, on-the-go cleansing and cooling.

- Individually-wrapped 'Roadie' versions of the medicated wipes for discreet, on-the-go cleansing and cooling. Hemorrhoid Cream - Squeezies ($11.99-$29.99 MSRP): All the healing power of the maximum strength cream in convenient, hygienic, single-use packets.

All the healing power of the maximum strength cream in convenient, hygienic, single-use packets. Full Treatment Bundle ($53.99 MSRP): A complete system combining Hemorrhoid Cream, Spray, and Wipes for relief, recovery and prevention at every stage of discomfort.

"For too long, people have been left guessing about how to treat hemorrhoids, and the options out there haven't made it any easier," said Dr. Wendi LeBrett, founding partner and medical advisor at Norms. "Norms is changing that with science-backed products, clear guidance and zero shame. It's the kind of care I wish more of my patients had access to sooner."

The company has raised funding from the newly launched venture studio Cardiff Giant (founded by Elliot Tebele, Mike McGuiness, Geoff Renaud, and Pete Davidson), along with Movement Fund and strategic angels including Stephen Emery (Co-Founder, Supergoop!), Dave Powers (former CEO of Deckers), Brian De Lowe (President & Cofounder, Proper Hospitality), Stephanie Kleinjan (Owner, Socialite Clothing/KASH Apparel), John Colonna (Former CEO of Elevated Outdoor Collective) and Walter Haas (Levi's, Argonaut Securities). They are also supported by a seasoned network of advisors: Ian Friedman (former Partner & Co-Head, L Catterton Growth), Charlotte Schofield (former Venture Director, Reckitt & Access VC), Hunter Morris (Co-Founder & CEO, Hello Cake), Justin Kerr (former Global Group Officer, Uniqlo and Levi's), Ryan Bukstein (former VP Marketing, Vacation Sunscreen), and Rachel Krupa (Founder & CEO, Krupa Consulting and The Goods Mart).

Norms is debuting on Amazon and expanding into the places people already turn for quick solutions—making relief fast, easy, and free of embarrassment.

Getnorms.com is the Brand's product, community and education hub offering support and expert insights to hemorrhoid sufferers, survivors and the hemmy-curious. It makes choosing and using Norms products easy, learning about causes and solutions painless, and being in the '75% club' a bit more fun. Featured at launch is a comprehensive Hemorrhoids 101 curriculum, the 24/7 Hemmies Hotline chatbot and an ever-expanding library of edu-taining video content including Totally Normal Conversations with Dr. Wendi, an ongoing podcast series that breaks the silence and dispels myths around hemorrhoids and other things people don't normally discuss.

ABOUT NORMS

Norms is a modern self-care start-up on a mission to normalize the conversation and treatment of common yet highly stigmatized personal health conditions. They're starting with hemorrhoids and will be moving from the butt to the gut (and beyond). Their shame-free selection of maximum-strength, FDA-compliant hemorrhoid relief products combine medical efficacy with modern brand clarity to replace shame and confusion with support and straightforward care. Founded by serial entrepreneur Joshua Katz and co-founder Carli Roth, with medical guidance from double board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Wendi LeBrett, Norms makes serious medicine, simple and the so-called "unmentionables" not just mentionable, but manageable. Available first on Amazon . Get the full Norms experience on getnorms.com and by following on Instagram & TikTok .

