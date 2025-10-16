Norms Opens Soho Clubhouse - The First-Ever Retail Space Dedicated Entirely to Hemorrhoids

Timed with Hemorrhoid Awareness Month and ahead of the holiday travel season — prime time for flare-ups and sitting-related misery — the Clubhouse is where New Yorkers can learn, have shame-free conversation and find relief in good company among New York City's many hemorrhoid sufferers, survivors and hemmy-curious.

"Having hemorrhoids shouldn't be embarrassing. Treating them shouldn't be confusing. But for most of us, it is. We're trying to change that," said Joshua Katz, founder and CEO. "The Clubhouse brings that mission to life — moving hemorrhoid relief from the bottom shelf to the high street. It's part retail, part edu-tainment, and it's totally normal."

Come curious, leave equipped. Visitors can expect:

Get answers to the questions you were too afraid to ask. What actually is a hemorrhoid? They'll tell you. And once a week when The Doctor Is In, get expert guidance on all matters gut-to-butt from Norms' NYC Clubhouse GI doctor. Norms' full lineup of maximum-strength hemorrhoid relief products: creams, sprays, and wipes for home or on-the-go. Fill your pockets with proof that hemorrhoid care can be fun. Sip Graffeo Coffee, sample Dad Grass Leisure Drinks, and grab free Norms Roadies, multicolored finger cots, members-only buttons, and conversation-starting stickers that make butt care feel totally normal. Join the club—literally. Leave as an official member (or proud ally) with limited-edition merch like a custom Norms hat or hemorrhoid donut cushion, because nothing says "I'm in on the joke" quite like that.

"The Clubhouse is our first opportunity to invite people into the friendly, trusting and stigma-free world we've been building," adds Co-founder Carli Roth. "Yes, we sell Norms there. But for the next couple months, it's really a home base for all-things-hemorrhoids. We're collaborating with creators, meeting with the media, recording episodes of our Totally Normal Conversations podcast and co-hosting hemmy happenings with local friends. From moms to motorcyclists, everybody's welcome. And we'll be there to greet them with an understanding smile."

The Clubhouse runs Oct.16 to Nov. 25, 2025, open Wednesdays through Sundays from 12 to 8 p.m.

ABOUT NORMS

Norms is a modern self-care start-up on a mission to normalize the conversation and treatment of common yet highly stigmatized personal health conditions. They're starting with hemorrhoids and will be moving from the butt to the gut (and beyond). Their shame-free selection of maximum-strength, FDA-compliant hemorrhoid relief products combine medical efficacy with modern brand clarity to replace shame and confusion with support and straightforward care. Founded by serial entrepreneur Joshua Katz and co-founder Carli Roth, with medical guidance from double board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Wendi LeBrett, Norms makes serious medicine, simple and the so-called 'unmentionables" not just mentionable, but manageable.

Available first on Amazon

