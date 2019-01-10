Norovirus Outbreak: The Cruiser's Guide to What's Covered by Travel Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, a Norovirus outbreak aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise sickened hundreds and forced the ship to return to port early, spurring a wave of questions and concerns from travelers with upcoming cruises. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, explains travel insurance coverage for travelers worried about Norovirus affecting their cruise.

"Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships affect cruisers and their itineraries regardless of if they fall ill or not," says Squaremouth spokesperson Jenna Hummer. "Travel insurance can help travelers in either situation, both covering illness-related medical costs, and travel costs to return home early in the event a cruise is cut short due to the outbreak."

You get Norovirus on your cruise

Insured travelers who become sick during a cruise can be covered for related medical expenses under their policy's Emergency Medical benefit. If a traveler needs to be disembarked due to illness, the Medical Evacuation benefit can also cover a traveler to be transported off the ship for treatment and even to return home early if medically necessary.

Your cruise returns to port early due to an illness outbreak

If your cruise is forced to cut the trip short due to a widespread illness outbreak on board, travel insurance can provide coverage for travelers to return home early from their trip. While cruise operators may refund the full or partial amount paid for the cruise due to the outbreak, Trip Interruption coverage can also provide reimbursement for unused trip costs, including missed nights at sea and prepaid excursions, as well as transportation expenses to return home.

You're afraid of getting sick on an upcoming cruise

Fear of contracting the Norovirus while traveling is not a covered reason to cancel a trip under standard Trip Cancellation policies. However, travelers who purchase the Cancel For Any Reason upgrade can cancel for a reason that is not otherwise covered, including fear of contracting the virus on a cruise.

For more information on travel insurance coverage for cruises, visit Squaremouth's Cruise Travel Insurance Information Center .

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare insurance products side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

Available Topic Expert:

Jenna Hummer, jhummer@squaremouth.com

SOURCE Squaremouth

Related Links

http://www.squaremouth.com

