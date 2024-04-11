Air Travel Concerns Highlight Need for Travel Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last month, airlines have delayed or canceled thousands of flights for reasons such as weather, mechanical issues, and staffing shortages. This high uncertainty during the busy spring and summer seasons highlights the need to prepare for travel disruptions.

While there's no way to guarantee your flight will leave on time, you can protect yourself from out-of-pocket financial losses during lengthy delays. Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, explains how travel insurance can help if your airline leaves you stranded at the airport.

Coverage During a Delay

The Travel Delay benefit is designed to refund you for meals and accommodations if you're delayed at least 3-12 hours. This coverage is typically triggered if your flight is delayed due to severe weather or mechanical issues.

Missed Expenses Reimbursement

Along with covering what you paid for food and hotels while delayed, travel insurance can refund the portions of your trip that you miss. This includes what you've paid for lodging, transportation, and tours or excursions.

Coverage for Rebooking Costs

If your flight is delayed or canceled by your airline, your provider can help you rebook. Many plans can cover the additional amount you pay to catch up to your itinerary and continue your trip as planned.

What to Look for in a Policy

With the recent wave of flight complications, look for a policy that gives you the most possible flexibility in the event you get stuck.

Many plans have different requirements that must be met before travel delay benefits kick in. Here are a few things to look for when comparing plans:

Short Delay Period: The most lenient policies only require a 3-hour delay, while others need a 6 or 12-hour delay

The most lenient policies only require a 3-hour delay, while others need a 6 or 12-hour delay Broad Coverage: Certain plans can cover "any delay of a common carrier", however some only cover weather or mechanical issues.

Certain plans can cover "any delay of a common carrier", however some only cover weather or mechanical issues. Higher Reimbursement Amounts: While Travel Delay coverage starts at $100 , the most generous policies offer up to $5,000 .

