Norse Atlantic Airways selects new JFK Terminal 6 for operations in 2026

Airline joins growing list of international carriers at new state-of-the-art terminal

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport's new world-class Terminal 6 (T6), and Norse Atlantic Airways (Norse Atlantic), an international carrier known for its commitment to affordable fares on long-haul flights, today announced that Norse Atlantic has selected T6 for its operations beginning in 2026. Norse Atlantic, which was recently ranked the 15th largest airline at JFK airport*, joins a growing list of international carriers who have chosen to make T6 their future home at JFK.

Rendering of the JFK Terminal 6 Grand Hall

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of John F. Kennedy International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Norse Atlantic currently operates nonstop service from JFK Terminal 7 to Athens, Berlin, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris and Rome using its state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering passengers both Economy Class and Premium cabins. Founded in 2021, Norse Atlantic began operating from JFK Terminal 7 with one daily flight to London Gatwick in 2023 and has since grown its service extensively to include up to six daily flights to top destinations in Europe during the peak 2024 summer period.

Beginning in 2026, Norse Atlantic passengers will be among the first to experience T6's digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates,100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and a premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

"We have enjoyed a fantastic partnership with Norse Atlantic since the very beginning of their JFK T7 operations, and are excited to have them join us at the new T6, where Norse Atlantic passengers can expect nothing less than a five-star experience," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Current T6 airlines include: Aer Lingus, ANA, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Norse Atlantic, and SWISS.

Terminal 6 features include:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City -inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal

Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is an airline committed to connecting travelers to top destinations with affordable fares on direct, long-haul flights across the world. Founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021, Norse operates a state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners with both Economy Class and Premium cabins. While each seat is equipped with a personal in-flight entertainment system, the Premium cabin features best-in-class legroom and reclining seats designed to make it easy to stretch out and relax, ensuring passengers arrive feeling refreshed. Serving a growing network of iconic destinations across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, passengers can fly with Norse Atlantic to cities like New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Bangkok, Cape Town, Oslo, Stockholm, Athens, London, Berlin, Rome, and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

*Source: Port Authority of New York & New Jersey 2023 annual traffic report: https://www.panynj.gov/content/dam/airports/statistics/statistics-general-info/annual-atr/ATR_2023.pdf

