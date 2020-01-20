North & South American Consumer Insights for Dairy Alternative Products, 2019: Usage, Purchasing, Improvements and Personas

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Insights for Dairy Alternative Products - North and South America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights insights into consumer usage, behavior and motivations regarding dairy alternative products; furthermore, it points out how to improve the current range of dairy alternatives and helps enhance our understanding of the current target group of these products. Cluster Analysis identified 3 different buyer personas.

Plant-based alternatives to dairy products are booming as ever more consumers are switching to a more of completely plant-based diet. Once consumed only by people with a medically diagnosed food allergy or intolerance, today plant-based beverages and food also appeal to consumers who are seeking a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. As well as being a substitute, they are also consumed alongside dairy-based products and offer consumers new taste experiences.



At the beginning of 2019, the publisher carried out a proprietary piece of primary research in the form of an extensive online study with 1,044 consumers of dairy alternative products in Canada, USA, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.



Following are some sample questions that were asked in the online survey:

How often do you consume dairy alternative products?

How do you use dairy alternatives?

Which types of dairy alternative product do you purchase regularly?

Please describe your dairy alternatives intake over the last few month

What are the motivations behind your consumption of dairy alternative products?

Where do you regularly buy dairy alternatives?

How would you rate your overall satisfaction with dairy alternative products you consume regularly?

How worried are you about the following facts while buying dairy alternative products?

What are your expectations for a new dairy alternative product?

Key Topics Covered



1: Foreword

2: Executive Summary

3: Methodology

4: Results - Usage

5: Results - Purchasing

6: Results - Improvements

7: Results - Personas

8: Appendix

