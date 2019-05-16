North America $12.26 Bn Automotive Semiconductor Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Fully-Autonomous Car is Anticipated to Fuel The Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Automotive Semiconductor Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Application; Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America automotive semiconductor market accounted for US$ 7,140.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 12,267.9 Mn in 2027.

Factors including the increase in automotive manufacturing significantly driving the automotive semiconductor market. However, the integration of advanced semiconductors increases the upfront cost of the vehicle in developing regions are impeding market growth. Bolstering Demand for Electric Vehicles is opportunistic for the growth of the market. The automotive industry has experienced the emergence of several new carmakers over the years. The automotive giants are constantly eyeballing on the electric vehicle segment as the section has attracted several customers across North America.



Major players catalyzing the automotive semiconductor market for electric vehicles worldwide include Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen among others. Electric vehicles consist of several types of semiconductors which enhance the reliability, safety, and performance of the vehicles. As per the International Energy Agency, the global fleet of electric vehicles grew to 3.1 Mn in 2017, marking a 54% growth over the last year.



The electrification of automobiles is ushering the automotive industry and the industries associated with it to a greater extent. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the automotive semiconductor market.



The automotive semiconductor market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the automotive semiconductor market further. For instance, the governments of the US, Canada, and Mexico have taken various measures to promote and attract investments in its automobile component manufacturing industry.



On the basis of component, the microcontroller segment is leading the automotive semiconductor market. However, the memory segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. The original equipment manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with advanced distributed memory chips with an objective to store several types of data. Various types of distributed memory in automotive include DRAM, SRAM, FLASH, and ROM among others.



The memory used in automobiles is very similar to that of used in commercial memory or consumer goods memories. These memories also have an error correcting code which enables the memory to gather correct information from the memory access and processes it to store the correct information for future usage. In recent vehicles, the demand for a main centralized processor with a massive memory configuration is soaring, which is helping the memory manufacturers to invest substantial amounts in innovation and development of such memory. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support automotive semiconductor industry by innovating advanced technological components.



Some of the players present in automotive semiconductor market are NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, ON Semiconductor Corporation, and STMicroelectronics NV among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Landscape

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Supply Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Insights On Partnerships Between Electronics Oems And Automotive Companies

3.2.2. Key Developments

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. North America Pest Analysis



4. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1. Key Market Drivers

4.1.1. Substantial Growth In Automotive Manufacturing

4.2. Key Market Restraints

4.2.1. Integration Of Advanced Semiconductors Increases The Upfront Cost Of Vehicle

4.3. Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1. Bolstering Demand For Electric Vehicles

4.4. Future Trends

4.4.1. Increasing Demand For Fully-Autonomous Car Is Anticipated To Fuel The Market Growth

4.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



5. Automotive Semiconductor - North America Market Analysis

5.1. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Overview

5.2. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Forecast And Analysis



6. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027- Components

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Breakdown, By Components, 2017 & 2027

6.3. Optical Devices Market

6.4. Sensors & Actuators Market

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Sensors & Actuators Market Forecasts And Analysis (Us$ Mn)

6.4.2.1. Led Market

6.4.2.2. Image Sensor Market

6.4.2.3. Position Sensor Market

6.4.2.4. Temperature Sensor Market

6.4.2.5. Pressure Sensor Market

6.4.2.6. Other Sensors Market

6.5. Memory Market

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market, By Memory Market Forecasts And Analysis (Us$ Mn)

6.5.2.1. Dram Market

6.5.2.2. Flash Memory Market

6.6. Mircro-Controllers Market

6.7. Analog Ics Market

6.8. Logic & Discrete Power Devices Market



7. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Breakdown, By Application, 2017 & 2027

7.3. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market

7.4. Body Electronics Market

7.5. Infotainment Market

7.6. Powertrain Market

7.7. Safety System Market



8. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Vehicle Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Breakdown, By Vehicle Type, 2017 & 2027

8.3. Passenger Cars Market

8.4. Lightweight Commercial Vehicle (Lcv) Market

8.5. Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle (Hcv) Market



9. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market - Country Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.1.1. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Breakdown By Key Countries



10. Industry Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Market Initiative

10.3. New Product Development



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Product Mapping



12. North America Automotive Semiconductor Market - Key Company Profiles



NVidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Rohm Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

ON Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

