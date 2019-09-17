North America $32.9 Bn Data Center Construction Markets 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Data Center Construction Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Types of Construction; by Tier Standards; and by Industry Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Data Center Construction market in is expected to grow from US$ 18.15 Bn in 2018 to US$ 32.96 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.3% from the year 2018 to 2027.

For small enterprises, constructing their data center involves huge capital. Since these enterprises don't have enough budget or capital expenditure to build a data center also, the ROI is comparatively low. Therefore, most of these enterprises are choosing colocation or cloud services. These companies don't require much storage space, and constructing their own data center is not feasible for them. Thereby, they depend on colocation or CSPs for storing their data.

Also, apart from capital required to build a data center, other expenses and efforts such as maintenance and service become a burden for these companies. Moreover, the demand for colocation services is giving rise to the construction of mega data centers as it offers economies of scale. Thus, it is anticipated that the colocation and cloud software as service products will increase in the coming years, which would impact the North America Data Center Construction market.

The North America Data Center Construction market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America Data Center Construction market further.

In August 2016, the Federal government introduced the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI). This initiative requires agencies to consolidate incompetent infrastructure, boost security, update existing facilities, save money, and change to cloud services or inter-agency shared services. This factor is also creating opportunities for companies operating in the North America Data Center Construction market to gain a broader customer base. The increasing penetration of the internet and the growing popularity of social may also benefit companies in the US operating in Data Center Construction market.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

Part 2. Key Takeaways

Part 3. North America Data Center Construction Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 North America Data Center Construction Market - Types of Construction

3.2.2 North America Data Center Construction Market - Tier Standards

3.2.3 North America Data Center Construction Market - By Industry Verticals

3.2.4 North America Data Center Construction Market - By Countries

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

Part 4. North America Data Center Construction Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Popularity of Distributed IT and Edge Computing Supporting the Increasing Data Center Construction

4.1.2 Growing Volume of Data Traffic

4.1.3 Growing Adoption of Analytical Solutions for Effective Decision Making

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Capex, Opex & TCO for Building Data Center

4.2.2 High Complexity of Data Center Infrastructure

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Hyper Scale Data Center to Create Lucrative Business Opportunities

4.3.2 Advent Green Data Center

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Colocation and Cloud Services are Expected to Gain a Significant Market Share

4.4.2 Technological Complexity and growing Concerns for Security will Drive the Growth in Near Future

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Part 5. North America Data Center Construction Market - Market analysis

5.1 North America Data Center Construction Market Overview

5.2 North America Data Center Construction Market Forecast and Analysis

Part 6. North America Data Center Construction Market Analysis - By Types of Construction

6.1 Overview

6.2 Electrical Design

6.3 Mechanical Design

6.4 General Construction

Part 7. North America Data Center Construction Market Analysis - By Tier Standards

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tier 1 & 2

7.3 Tier 3

7.4 Tier 4

Part 8. North America Data Center Construction Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical

8.1 overview

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Government

8.4 Technology

8.5 Telecom Media & Entertainment

8.6 Retail

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Others

Part 9. North America Data Center Construction Market - Country Analysis

Part 10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Product Development

Part 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning

Part 12. Data Center Construction Market - Key Company Profiles

DPR Construction, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

AECOM

Holder Construction Company

Rittal GmBH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Schneider Electric SE

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

