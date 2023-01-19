North America 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements Such as the Development of AI and Organ-On-A-Chip Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America 3D Bioprinting Market 2021-2031 by Component, Material, Technology, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America 3D Bioprinting market is projected to grow by 19.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,550.1 million by 2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) due to the aging population, the rising requirement for regenerative medicines/cancer therapeutics/stem cell solutions, the rising government and private funding, and the technological advancements such as the development of AI and organ-on-a-chip.



This 123-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 3D Bioprinting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

3D Bioprinters

Bioinks

Natural Bioinks

Hybrid Bioinks

Synthetic Bioinks

Based on Material, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Other Material Types

By Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion Bioprinting

Other Technologies

By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Research Application

Drug Research

Regenerative Medicine

3D Cell Culture

Clinical Application

Skin

Bone and Cartilage

Blood Vessels

Other Clinical Applications

By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Research Organization & Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Selected Key Players:

3D Bio-printing Solutions

3D Systems Inc.

3DBio Therapeutics

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC (ASI)

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Bico Group AB

Brinter

Cellink AB

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Cyfuse Biomedical K. K.

Digilab Inc.

EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)

Foldink Life Science Technologies

GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH

Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd.

Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc

Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Poietis

Precise Bio

Prellis Biologics

Regemat 3D S.L.

RegenHU SA

Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (Part of Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.)

ROKIT Healthcare, INC.

Stratasys Ltd.

TeVido BioDevices, Inc.

Vivax Bio, LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Material



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application



7 Segmentation of North America Market by End User



8 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country



9 Competitive Landscape

