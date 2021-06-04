North America $450+ Million Aircraft Wire & Cable Market to 2028: Scope for Lightweight and Durable Aircraft Wires and Cables to gain Momentum

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Aircraft Type, Fit Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft wire & cable market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 295.17 million in 2020 to US$ 453.44 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The surge in the number of air travelers has attributed to the development of innovative aircraft lightning solutions, in-flight entertainment, and other solutions for enabling an improved traveling experience.

As a result, the effective integration and installation of innovative lightning and in-flight entertainment solutions such as audio and video systems, display screens, cabin lighting, reading lights, and specialty lights continue to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players. Advanced flight control systems are deployed highly on commercial aircraft, which require faster data transfer for communication.

To provide higher data rates while mitigating the weight and size of wiring harnesses for fuel-efficient aircraft, manufacturers procure fiber optic technology solutions. Fiber optics has the capability to transmit data for longer distances while being lightweight and less disruptive than copper.

The immense use of fiber optic technology in the aerospace & defense sector can be attributed to the rising commercial adoption of fiber optic cables and growth in platforms such as unmanned systems and space launch vehicles. For improved data transfer rates, aircraft OEMs are demanding for more lightweight design; thus, they are upgrading for optical data transfer using fiber to enhance their aircraft the internal communication systems. It is highly crucial that OEMs must install fiber optics by certified professionals.

For instance, ETA offers certifications to meet the aerospace demand for installation and maintenance of fiber optics. Additionally, deliveries and orders of aircraft rising is among the other factors expected to fuel the demand for aircraft wire and cables in North America.



There are various players offering different types of wiring solutions for aircraft at regional levels. Some of the prominent players include A.E. Petsche Company, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Nexans SA, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Deliveries and Orders of Aircraft Rising

5.1.2 Rising Development of Innovative Aircraft Solutions

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Aircrafts Getting Discontinued

5.3 Future Trends

5.3.1 Scope for Lightweight and Durable Aircraft Wires and Cables

5.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aircraft Wire & Cable Market- North America Analysis

6.1 North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Overview

6.2 North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Analysis - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Breakdown, By Type, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Cable

7.4 Wire

7.5 Harness



8. North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Breakdown, By Aircraft Type, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Military



9. North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Analysis - Fit Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Breakdown, By Fit Type, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Line Fit

9.4 Retrofit



10. North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Analysis - Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 & 2028

10.3 Power Transfer

10.4 Data Transfer

10.5 Avionics

10.6 Lighting

10.7 Flight Control Systems



11. North America Aircraft Wire & Cable Market - Country Analysis

Company Profiles

A.E. Petsche Company

AMETEK Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company

Draka

Glenair, Inc.

Harbour Industries, LLC

HUBER+SUHNER

Nexans

PIC Wire & Cable

Radiall

TE Connectivity Ltd.

W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

