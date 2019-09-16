North America $5.59 Bn Cloud PBX Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027 - Availability of Integration Support and Migration Strategies

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cloud PBX Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Enterprise Size; by End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America cloud PBX market accounted for US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 5.59 Bn in 2027. Factors including growing demand for effective communication among enterprises are driving the growth of North America cloud PBX market.



The cloud PBX lays the foundation for technological advancements in organizations by synchronizing a wide range of communication and collaborations tools; also, they enable the organizations to integrate with their critical business applications at a broader level. With the help of unification of numerous locations amid a business firm, for instance, the unification of itinerant workers under a single congregated network, the IP telephony offers flexible and advanced features for the communication process.



The ability of the cloud PBX to provide its users with seamless connectivity across the globe with minimal disruptions enables the organizations to enhance their performance and elevate their profitability. Because an effective communication such as audio/video conference, and web conference is considered as a critical asset in business, implementation of telephony system that operates on internet, not only facilitates better and hassle-free communication but also reduces the cost of ownership, adding to the factor that has influenced demand growth and are expected to continue during the forecast period.



The North America cloud PBX market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America cloud PBX market further.



The cloud PBX market by enterprise size is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. With the need to expand and grow, the SMEs necessitates the ability to scale up or down quickly. Also, adding new employees by these companies requires it to adapt its phone system to accommodate the requirement for additional lines.



The addition of more lines in the phone systems is difficult to achieve while using traditional on-premise telephony systems. This is attributed to higher setup costs, maintenance costs, on-site hardware requirement, and dependency on IT support. However, a cloud PBX allows SMEs to easily manage communication services economically, as well as in a more rationalized and agile manner.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



Part 2. Key Takeaways



Part 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



Part 4. North America Cloud PBX Market landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis



Part 5. North America Cloud PBX Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Driver

5.1.1 Growing demand for effective communication in enterprises

5.1.2 Growing focus towards reducing the operational costs is driving its adoption of cloud PBX

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Security Concerns

5.3 Opportunity:

5.3.1 Introduction of 5 G to provide growth benefits to cloud PBX operators

5.4 Future Trends:

5.4.1 Availability of integration support and migration strategies are the key trend in the cloud PBX Market

5.5 Impact Analysis



Part 6. North America Cloud PBX-Market Analysis

6.1 North America Cloud PBX Market Overview

6.2 North America Cloud PBX Market Forecast and Analysis



Part 7. North America Cloud PBX Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Enterprise size

7.1 Overview

7.2 Enterprise Size Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 SMEs

7.4 Large Enterprises



Part 8. North America Cloud PBX Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 End-user Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 IT & Telecom

8.4 BFSI

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Retail

8.7 Manufacturing

8.8 Others



Part 9. North America Cloud PBX Market - Country Analysis



Part 10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 New Development



Part 11. Company Profiles



3CX, INC

8x8, Inc.

AT&T INC

Avaya

Cisco System, Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

RingCentral, Inc.

Sors Global

Voyce Ltd

