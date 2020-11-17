North America $70.8 Billion Business Plan Software Market Forecast to 2027 - Startups and SMEs are Increasingly Emphasizing on their Business Plans to Estimate the ROI

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Business Plan Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Platform (iOS, Windows, and Others), Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), and Subscription Type (One-time, Monthly, and Annual)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The business plan software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 47, 454.11 million in 2019 to US$ 70, 810.77 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2020 to 2027.



The countries in North America have been experiencing a rise in the number of start-ups since the last few years, and these companies are inclined toward adopting software-based solutions. As startups and SMEs are increasingly emphasizing on their business plans to estimate the ROI, as well as predict future of respective businesses, the demand for business planning software is on the rise. By using business plan software while starting a new business, allow emerging entrepreneurs to carry out respective business ideas and reflect their vision easily and efficiently.



A business plan software analysis also enables the new business owners to understand the fundraising strategies and expansion policies. Additionally, the software-based business plans allow the end users to foresee problems and obstacles prior to their actual occurrence. These all factors will offer business opportunities for North America business plan software market players. The rising awareness among businesses is the other factor expected to positively influence the demand for business plan software.



The others segment led the business plan software market based on platform in 2019. The other segment includes web-based and Linux. The constant development of internet infrastructures is raising the demand for web-based software and tools. This facilitates the end users to use the software or tool without downloading the same on their systems. This benefit has attracted several emerging entrepreneurs as the products offered by most of the business plan software providers are web-based solutions. Pertaining to the continuous rise in the number of new business owners, the demand for web-based software is surging, which is fueling the North America business plan software market.



Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects in North America. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases among all the North American countries. The fast increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths are impacting the businesses operating in this region.



Simpleplanning; Tarkenton.com; Palo Alto Software, Inc.; PlanGuru, LLC; Startups.com LLC; Atlas Business Solutions, Inc.; enloop, Inc.; and StratPad Inc. are among the players operating in the market in North America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Business Plan Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Business Plan Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Accentuating Number of Start-ups

5.2 Market Restrains

5.2.1 High Reliance on Traditional Business Planning Tools

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Awareness Among Masses

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Enhancing the Data Security to Prevent Data Loss

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Business Plan Software Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 Business Plan Software Market Overview

6.2 North America Business Plan Software Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Players



7. Business Plan Software Market Analysis - By Platform

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Business Plan Software Market, By Platform (2019 and 2027)

7.3 iOS

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 iOS: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)

7.4 Windows

7.5 Others



8. Business Plan Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Business Plan Software Market, By Deployment Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Cloud: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)

8.4 On-Premise



9. Business Plan Software Market Analysis - By Subscription Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Business Plan Software Market, By Subscription Type (2019 and 2027)

9.3 One-Time

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 One-Time: Business Plan Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Thousand)

9.4 Monthly

9.5 Annual



10. Business Plan Software Market - Country Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business Plan Software Market

11.1 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic On Business Plan Software Market

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Business Plan Software Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

Simpleplanning

Tarkenton.com

Palo Alto Software, Inc.

PlanGuru, LLC

Startups.com LLC

Atlas Business Solutions, Inc.

enloop, Inc.

StratPad Inc.

