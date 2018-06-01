North America Advanced Ceramics Market 2018-2023 with Elan Technology, CeramTec, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek, and Kyocera Dominating the $18 Billion industry

North America advanced ceramics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period to grow to US$18.865 billion by 2023, increasing from US$13.458 billion in 2017.

Fast-paced innovation and presence of major players in the region are some of the factors augmenting the market growth. The expanding applications and growing demand for ceramics from medical industry are contributing to the market growth. Other drivers include high R&D expenditure and environment friendly feature of advanced ceramics. The growth in nanotechnology is expected to propel the North America advanced ceramic market growth in years ahead.

This research study examines the North America advanced ceramics market on the basis of various segments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report. The report also analyzes key players in the North America advanced ceramics market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2017 as the base year.

Key industry players profiled as part of this report are Elan Technology, CeramTec GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek Inc, and KYOCERA International, Inc among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Currency

1.4. Assumptions

1.5. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

2.3. Validation



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities and Market Trends

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. North America Advanced Ceramics Market Forecast by Material

5.1. Alumina

5.2. Zirconate

5.3. Titanate

5.4. Ferrite

5.5. Others



6. North America Advanced Ceramics Market Forecast by Type

6.1. Monolithic

6.2. Matrix Composites

6.3. Ceramic Coating



7. North America Advanced Ceramics Market Forecast by End-User Industry

7.1. Electronics

7.2. Manufacturing

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Others



8. North America Advanced Ceramics Market Forecast by Country

8.1. Unites States

8.2. Canada

8.3. Mexico

8.4. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Strategies of Key Players

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals



10. Company Profiles



Elan Technology

CeramTec GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials

CoorsTek Inc

KYOCERA International, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xqp9lq/north_america?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-advanced-ceramics-market-2018-2023-with-elan-technology-ceramtec-morgan-advanced-materials-coorstek-and-kyocera-dominating-the-18-billion-industry-300657403.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

