North America All-in-One Modular Data Center Markets Report 2018-2019 & 2027

The North America all-in-one modular data center market accounted for US$ 724.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 4,634.1 Mn in 2027.

The North America all-in-one modular data center market accounted for US$ 724.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 4,634.1 Mn in 2027.



Scalability is a key strategy to conserve capital by paying what is required and when it is required for the business. All-in-one modular data centers can be easily stepped and repeated' to accommodate growth in IT business as the need for more compute arises. Once the all-in-one modular data center are fully utilized, another one can be deployed in the different or same facility depending on the available space, and bandwidth capacity.



With the increasing concern for green factor, the market is witnessing a significant demand for green data centers. The cost of power consumption of data centers during its lifecycle comprises the largest percentage in the total cost of ownership.



Planning infrastructure based on the current IT requirement and adding new modules as per the need of growing IT requirement enables users to provide modules only for the required equipment and the power cost saved during the service life of the data center is extremely high. The all-in-one modular data center enables a good match in the workload and capacity of power and cooling system to improve work efficiency and reduce over-configuration. Thus, the growing popularity of green data centers is expected to create opportunities for all-in-one modular data center market.



The North America all-in-one modular data center market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the all-in-one modular data center market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America all-in-one modular data center market further.



For instance, the North American government has taken several initiatives for the development of 5G in the region. This will help fuel investments in US infrastructure and increase business activity in other major industries; this could, in turn, spur additional demand for services provided by US operators. Thus, with the growth in 5G, demand for the data center will increase during the coming years, which will drive the growth of North America all-in-one modular data center market. The all-in-one modular data center market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the prominent players which hold the major share of the all-in-one modular data center market.



The all-in-one modular data center market deployment is segmented into indoor and outdoor. Indoor deployment is the traditional deployment mode of data centers. All-in-one modular data centers are mostly deployed at indoor locations to protect from unfavorable climatic conditions. The small sized business has huge demand for indoor deployment of data centers. Industries such as healthcare, BFSI, educational institutes prefer indoor deployment over outdoor deployments.



The key issues with indoor deployment are a shortage of floor area, and it requires dedicated space for installation and maintenance. The market for indoor deployment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



