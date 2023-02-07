North America Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Report 2022-2030: Home Infusion Therapies Gaining Momentum and Increase in Product Launches

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Size Analysis by Product Type, Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel - Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the North American ambulatory infusion pumps market was worth around $953.1 million, and it is expected to reach $1,989.8 million by 2030, advancing at an 8.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2030.



The major factors behind the industry growth are the rising geriatric population, snowballing diabetes incidence, surging demand for ambulatory services, and growing prevalence of many other chronic diseases.



The industry growth is also ascribed to the rising awareness about diabetes management and increasing healthcare expenditure. Insulin and obesity resistance have been taken as separate risk factors for diabetes; therefore, the growing obese populace results in a massive demand for insulin delivery devices, which, in turn, boosts the ambulatory infusion pump sales in North America.



Accessories & Consumables Hold Larger Share in Market



Accessories & consumables capture the larger share of the industry, based on product type. It is ascribed to their repetitive buying and presence of a wide range of accessories & consumables across North America.



In 2021, devices too had a significant market share. This can be credited to the surging demand for such pumps for convenience when taking drugs for a wide range of conditions.



Largest Share Is Captured by Diabetes Application



Diabetes holds the largest revenue share of the North American ambulatory infusion pumps market, around 30%, based on application. This can be credited to the rising incidence of diabetes and its complications in the region.



Around 96 million people in the age group of 18 and above suffer from prediabetes, which amounts to 38.0% of the adult U.S. population. As insulin needs to be injected at specific times, an infusion pump replaces the need for numerous regular injections with a single constant infusion.



Ambulatory Service Demand Rising Rapidly



The rising geriatric population and increasing stress on healthcare organizations because of the burgeoning number of patients afflicted with all kinds of diseases are significantly driving the popularity of ambulatory services in the region. This is also ascribed to the low cost of these services and their higher suitability compared to conventional hospital services.



Thus, the count of ambulatory surgical centers in the U.S. has significantly increased in the last few years. The acceptance of ASCs can also be credited to the faster recovery, lower infection risk, shorter stays, and innovative technologies they offer.



The U.S. holds a gigantic share, of over 90%, due to the availability of key players, surging prevalence of chronic diseases, developed healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the expansion in the count of healthcare settings and the availability of home infusion services propel the industry's growth.



As per the American Hospital Association, 6,093 hospitals were active in the U.S. in 2021, including 2,960 non-government hospitals and 1,228 investor-owned healthcare facilities.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Analysis Period

1.4 Market Size Breakdown by Segments

1.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.5.1 Value

1.6 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Notes and Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Definition of Market Segments

4.1 By Product Type

4.1.1 Devices

4.1.2 Accessories & Consumables

4.2 By Route of Administration

4.2.1 Intravenous

4.2.2 Subcutaneous

4.2.3 Epidural

4.3 By Application

4.3.1 Pain Management

4.3.2 Diabetes

4.3.3 Oncology

4.3.4 Neonatology

4.3.5 Gastroenterology

4.3.6 General Anesthesia

4.3.7 Emergency Medicine

4.3.8 Others

4.4 By Distribution Channel

4.4.1 Direct

4.4.2 Indirect 32



Chapter 5. Industry Outlook

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Trends

5.1.1.1 Launch of new products

5.1.1.2 Growing significance of home infusion therapies

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Surging prevalence of chronic diseases

5.1.2.2 Rising geriatric population

5.1.2.3 Increasing diabetic population

5.1.2.4 Growing demand for ambulatory services

5.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

5.1.3.1 Disadvantages associated with infusion pumps

5.1.3.2 High cost of infusion pumps

5.1.4 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 6. North America Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Revenue, by Product Type (2017-2030)

6.3 Market Revenue, by Route of Administration (2017-2030)

6.4 Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

6.5 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel (2017-2030)

6.6 Market Revenue, by Country (2017-2030)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

7.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

7.3 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

7.4 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Product and Service Offerings

8.3 Key Financial Summary

