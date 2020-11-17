North America Amniotic Membrane Market Research Report 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Amniotic Membrane Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Enzyme; Application; End User, Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Amniotic membrane market is expected to reach US$ 1175.2 million in 2027 from US$ 667.4 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as high implementation of amniotic membranes in medical science and new developments and increased investments of amniotic membranes. However, limitations encountered while using amniotic membranes in emerging nations are expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.



The amniotic membrane is the innermost fetal layer, lining the amniotic cavity and protecting the fetus during pregnancy. The outer layer, termed chorionic membrane, further separates the fetus from maternal tissues. Various researches focusing on the physiological functions of fetal layers have shown that amniotic membrane not only provides physical support for the fetus but also serves as a metabolically active filter through direct interaction with amniotic fluid. The translucent, avascular, low immunogenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and wound healing properties of amniotic membrane allow this material function beyond its role in vivo and assume a wide range of applications in regenerative medicine.



The clinical use of amniotic membrane has a long history, with the first reports on its application in the treatment of skin burns and wounds more than a century ago. These ground-breaking studies played a significant role in advancing the use of an amniotic membrane in surgery, especially in areas such as the reconstruction of the corneal and conjunctival surfaces, treatment of open ulcers and traumatic wounds, and skin transplantation.



In parallel, the shelf life of the amniotic membrane has been extended by irradiation, air-drying, lyophilization, cryo-preservation, and glycerol preservation techniques. These methods are expected to further expand the use of an amniotic membrane in ophthalmology to treat corneal, conjunctival and limbal lesions, burns, scars and defects as well as general surgery to reconstruct the skin, genitourinary tract and other surfaces.



Amniotic membranes also appear to have natural protective and reparative functions; they may also be used for efficient delivery of specific factors to enhance the protection or repair of damaged tissue through genetic modification.



Based on enzyme, the amniotic membrane market, by enzyme, is segmented into cryopreserved amniotic membrane, and dehydrated amniotic membrane. The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the dehydrated amniotic membrane segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the amniotic membrane market, by application, is segmented into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and others. The surgical wounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period...



Based on end-user, the amniotic membrane market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, research institute and academic institutes. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. North America Amniotic Membrane Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Amniotic Membrane Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Amniotic Membrane Market - North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Amniotic Membrane Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 High Implementation of Amniotic Membrane in Medical Science

5.1.2 New Developments and Increased Investments in Amniotic Membranes

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limitations Encountered While Using Amniotic Membranes

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 High Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growth in Derived Products From Amniotic Membranes

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Amniotic Membrane Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Amniotic Membrane Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis



7. North America Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - By Enzyme

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Amniotic Membrane Market, By Enzyme 2019& 2027 (%)

7.2.1 North America Amniotic Membrane Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Enzyme (US$ Mn)

7.3 Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

7.4 Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane



8. North America Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Amniotic Membrane Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.2.1 North America Amniotic Membrane Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

8.3 Surgical Wounds

8.4 Ophthalmology

8.5 Others



9. North America Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Amniotic Membrane Market, By End-User 2019-2027 (%)

9.2.1 North America Amniotic Membrane Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By End-User (US$ Mn)

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.5 Research Institutes and Academic Institutes

9.6 Specialty Clinics



10. Amniotic Membrane Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Amniotic Membrane Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Surgenex, LLC

Amnio Technology, LLC

Katena Products. Inc

Amniox Medical, Inc

Smith & Nephew

Organogenesis Inc

MiMedx

Skye Biologics Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Applied Biologics LLC

