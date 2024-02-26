North America and Europe Bus ADAS Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities, 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030: Coach Buses to Incorporate Significant ADAS Features while Transit Buses Move Toward Autonomy

This study covers the ADAS market for both transit and coach buses in North America and Europe. The study period is 2022-2030.

This study covers the ADAS market for both transit and coach buses in North America and Europe. The study period is 2022-2030.

The global demand for buses has risen with the increase in capacity and the requirement for faster transfer influenced by economic developments, new business ventures, and changing buying patterns. Fleet operators are exploring advanced technologies, primarily solutions for autonomous buses, to increase efficiency across the supply chain.

Although the technologies that make buses completely autonomous remain nascent, the scope of capabilities so far achieved is quite broad. Advanced emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and reverse assist are some of the features representing the first step toward a working package while individually they act as safety and driver-assist functions that improve both driver and vehicle performance to ensure safer operation and higher productivity.

The industry is well accustomed to SAE Level 1T and Level 2T technologies. North America and Europe lead the global transition to autonomous buses, as many industry stakeholders are either based out of or are testing vehicles in these regions.

Rudiment's not-exhaustive regulations address functional requirements and are conservative about the deployment of autonomous buses on public roads; they mandate a certain level of safety features for the sale and registration of buses. Industry stakeholders, therefore, require a comprehensive framework and guidance plan to explore, take the next step, and invest suitably in relevant development areas.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Standardizing ADAS Features
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Achieving SAE Level 4 Autonomy
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Establishing a Strong Framework and More Defined Commercialization Roadmap

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bus Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Product Segmentation
  • Overview of Driver Assistance Systems
  • ADAS Forecast by Feature: North America
  • ADAS Forecast by Feature: Europe
  • Main Forecast Criteria
  • Growth Metrics
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Bus ADAS Features

  • Levels of Vehicle Automation
  • Automated Driving
  • Impact of SAE Definitions
  • Categorization of ADAS Features
  • Functionality of ADAS Features
  • Feature Functionality vs. Level of Autonomy
  • ADAS Features: Relevance of ADAS Features by Bus Type
  • Sensor Systems that Enable ADAS
  • Sensors Used in ADAS Applications
  • ADAS Regulations in NA and Europe
  • GSR for Buses in Europe

Collision Avoidance

  • FCW, AEB, and BSA: Overview
  • Collision Avoidance System Roadmap
  • Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, NA
  • Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEM, NA
  • Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, Europe
  • Collision Avoidance Feature by OEM, Europe

Cruise Assistance

  • ACC and PCC: Overview
  • Cruise Assistance System Roadmap
  • Cruise Assistance Features Forecast, NA
  • Cruise Assistance Features Offerings by OEM, NA
  • Cruise Assistance Features Forecast, Europe
  • Cruise Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe

Steer Assistance

  • LDW, LKA, and LCA: Overview
  • Steer Assistance System Roadmap
  • Steer Assistance Features Forecast, NA
  • Steer Assistance Features Offering by OEM, NA
  • Steer Assistance Features Forecast, Europe
  • Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe

Park Assistance

  • Reverse/Parking/DA Systems: Overview
  • PA System Roadmap
  • PA Features Forecast, NA
  • PA Feature Forecast, Europe

ADAS Bus Features by Supplier

  • Supplier Preference Analysis
  • ADAS Partnerships in NA and Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jto5f

