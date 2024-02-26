North America and Europe Bus ADAS Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities, 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030: Coach Buses to Incorporate Significant ADAS Features while Transit Buses Move Toward Autonomy

26 Feb, 2024, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 The "Growth Opportunities for Bus ADAS in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the ADAS market for both transit and coach buses in North America and Europe. The study period is 2022-2030.
The global demand for buses has risen with the increase in capacity and the requirement for faster transfer influenced by economic developments, new business ventures, and changing buying patterns. Fleet operators are exploring advanced technologies, primarily solutions for autonomous buses, to increase efficiency across the supply chain.
Although the technologies that make buses completely autonomous remain nascent, the scope of capabilities so far achieved is quite broad. Advanced emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and reverse assist are some of the features representing the first step toward a working package while individually they act as safety and driver-assist functions that improve both driver and vehicle performance to ensure safer operation and higher productivity.
The industry is well accustomed to SAE Level 1T and Level 2T technologies. North America and Europe lead the global transition to autonomous buses, as many industry stakeholders are either based out of or are testing vehicles in these regions.
Rudiment's not-exhaustive regulations address functional requirements and are conservative about the deployment of autonomous buses on public roads; they mandate a certain level of safety features for the sale and registration of buses. Industry stakeholders, therefore, require a comprehensive framework and guidance plan to explore, take the next step, and invest suitably in relevant development areas.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Standardizing ADAS Features
- Growth Opportunity 2: Achieving SAE Level 4 Autonomy
- Growth Opportunity 3: Establishing a Strong Framework and More Defined Commercialization Roadmap
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bus Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Product Segmentation
- Overview of Driver Assistance Systems
- ADAS Forecast by Feature: North America
- ADAS Forecast by Feature: Europe
- Main Forecast Criteria
- Growth Metrics
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Bus ADAS Features
- Levels of Vehicle Automation
- Automated Driving
- Impact of SAE Definitions
- Categorization of ADAS Features
- Functionality of ADAS Features
- Feature Functionality vs. Level of Autonomy
- ADAS Features: Relevance of ADAS Features by Bus Type
- Sensor Systems that Enable ADAS
- Sensors Used in ADAS Applications
- ADAS Regulations in NA and Europe
- GSR for Buses in Europe
Collision Avoidance
- FCW, AEB, and BSA: Overview
- Collision Avoidance System Roadmap
- Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, NA
- Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEM, NA
- Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, Europe
- Collision Avoidance Feature by OEM, Europe
Cruise Assistance
- ACC and PCC: Overview
- Cruise Assistance System Roadmap
- Cruise Assistance Features Forecast, NA
- Cruise Assistance Features Offerings by OEM, NA
- Cruise Assistance Features Forecast, Europe
- Cruise Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe
Steer Assistance
- LDW, LKA, and LCA: Overview
- Steer Assistance System Roadmap
- Steer Assistance Features Forecast, NA
- Steer Assistance Features Offering by OEM, NA
- Steer Assistance Features Forecast, Europe
- Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe
Park Assistance
- Reverse/Parking/DA Systems: Overview
- PA System Roadmap
- PA Features Forecast, NA
- PA Feature Forecast, Europe
ADAS Bus Features by Supplier
- Supplier Preference Analysis
- ADAS Partnerships in NA and Europe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jto5f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article