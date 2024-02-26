North America and Europe Bus ADAS Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities, 2022-2024 and Forecasts to 2030: Coach Buses to Incorporate Significant ADAS Features while Transit Buses Move Toward Autonomy

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 The "Growth Opportunities for Bus ADAS in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the ADAS market for both transit and coach buses in North America and Europe. The study period is 2022-2030.

The global demand for buses has risen with the increase in capacity and the requirement for faster transfer influenced by economic developments, new business ventures, and changing buying patterns. Fleet operators are exploring advanced technologies, primarily solutions for autonomous buses, to increase efficiency across the supply chain.

Although the technologies that make buses completely autonomous remain nascent, the scope of capabilities so far achieved is quite broad. Advanced emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, and reverse assist are some of the features representing the first step toward a working package while individually they act as safety and driver-assist functions that improve both driver and vehicle performance to ensure safer operation and higher productivity.

The industry is well accustomed to SAE Level 1T and Level 2T technologies. North America and Europe lead the global transition to autonomous buses, as many industry stakeholders are either based out of or are testing vehicles in these regions.

Rudiment's not-exhaustive regulations address functional requirements and are conservative about the deployment of autonomous buses on public roads; they mandate a certain level of safety features for the sale and registration of buses. Industry stakeholders, therefore, require a comprehensive framework and guidance plan to explore, take the next step, and invest suitably in relevant development areas.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Standardizing ADAS Features

Growth Opportunity 2: Achieving SAE Level 4 Autonomy

Growth Opportunity 3: Establishing a Strong Framework and More Defined Commercialization Roadmap

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bus Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Overview of Driver Assistance Systems

ADAS Forecast by Feature: North America

ADAS Forecast by Feature: Europe

Main Forecast Criteria

Growth Metrics

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Bus ADAS Features

Levels of Vehicle Automation

Automated Driving

Impact of SAE Definitions

Categorization of ADAS Features

Functionality of ADAS Features

Feature Functionality vs. Level of Autonomy

ADAS Features: Relevance of ADAS Features by Bus Type

Sensor Systems that Enable ADAS

Sensors Used in ADAS Applications

ADAS Regulations in NA and Europe

GSR for Buses in Europe

Collision Avoidance

FCW, AEB, and BSA: Overview

Collision Avoidance System Roadmap

Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, NA

Collision Avoidance Feature Offerings by OEM, NA

Collision Avoidance Feature Forecast, Europe

Collision Avoidance Feature by OEM, Europe

Cruise Assistance

ACC and PCC: Overview

Cruise Assistance System Roadmap

Cruise Assistance Features Forecast, NA

Cruise Assistance Features Offerings by OEM, NA

Cruise Assistance Features Forecast, Europe

Cruise Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe

Steer Assistance

LDW, LKA, and LCA: Overview

Steer Assistance System Roadmap

Steer Assistance Features Forecast, NA

Steer Assistance Features Offering by OEM, NA

Steer Assistance Features Forecast, Europe

Steer Assistance Feature Offering by OEM, Europe

Park Assistance

Reverse/Parking/DA Systems: Overview

PA System Roadmap

PA Features Forecast, NA

PA Feature Forecast, Europe

ADAS Bus Features by Supplier

Supplier Preference Analysis

ADAS Partnerships in NA and Europe

