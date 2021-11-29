North America and Europe Commercial Vehicles Electric Drivetrain Supplier Analysis Report 2021: Secure Development and Supply Partnerships with Traditional OEMs and New Players Provides Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America and Europe Commercial Vehicles Electric Drivetrain Supplier Profiles and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OEMs in North America and Europe target to transition to a zero-emission portfolio entirely as early as 2040. Shifting to electric powertrain calls for significant vehicle architecture and design changes to accommodate critical power components such as the battery, fuel cells, and hydrogen storage.

To meet international climate targets and develop sustainable zero-emission technologies, the mobility industry is expediting the transition to powertrain electrification to gradually reduce dependence on diesel powertrains.

Governments and global vehicle manufacturers are evaluating various pathways to achieve carbon neutrality, with investments and activities in the energy sector directed around it. Commercial vehicles, albeit a small proportion of the total vehicles in operation, are the largest source of polluters due to their nature of operation with high payload and longer travel time.

Manufacturers experiment with different commercial vehicle electrification topologies to determine the best options to suit their product performance expectations. The eAxle concept, which is modular, compact, and scalable, is the most active area for many OEMs since it eliminates the need for the propeller shaft and bigger axles and frees up space to mount battery packs between the frame rails. Electrification of drivetrain components also opens opportunities for light-weighting and lower maintenance due to a reduction in the number of components.

Commercial drivetrain component suppliers increasingly invest in the electrification of their core portfolio in line with the electrification market demands. Large incumbent players pursuing vertical integration acquire smaller players with the relevant expertise to expand technical capabilities, improve production output, and maintain a robust supply chain.

Companies with expertise in motor, inverter, power electronics are of the most interest to commercial vehicle drivetrain component suppliers. Suppliers with in-house production and system capabilities offering cost favorability and manufacturability are also attractive to manufacturers. OEMs choose different product solutions from suppliers based on their performance requirements. Hence, suppliers tend to provide solutions either as standard or integrated solutions.

An integrated solution offers the advantage of calibrated component packaging, modularity, and ready-for-installation capability. Comprehensive end-to-end drivetrain solutions, including power supply and system software, are packaged and can be utilized to integrate with different vehicle platforms, either at production or existing vehicle conversion.

Despite the dire impact of COVID-19 on the progress of electric vehicle development, some OEMs launched electric truck portfolios during the pandemic by partnering with electric drivetrain suppliers to utilize their solutions customized to vehicle specifications.

Markets in Europe and North America are rapidly transitioning toward electrification, hence having a strong regional footprint will be critical for suppliers to secure partnerships with OEMs introducing electric vehicles in the region. There are abundant opportunities for drivetrain suppliers in vehicle electrification and to potentially move from a system supplier to a comprehensive solution provider and full vehicle electrification system enabler.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the major drivetrain electrification suppliers in the commercial vehicle market and their sales performance during 2019-2020?

What are their systems capabilities and portfolio scope to offer solutions for commercial vehicle electrification? What are the products available for manufacturers to consider?

What are their electrification strategies pertaining to sourcing, branding, and positioning? What products have been launched, and what products are in the development pipeline?

What are the key specifications of the relevant products for the respective vehicle segments? What features are offered, and what are their USPs?

Which manufacturers are engaged in partnerships with the profiled suppliers? Which of their electric vehicle models are integrated with electric drivetrain products?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Drivetrain Systems Supplier Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Electric Drivetrain Components Segmentation

Technology Roadmap - Light, Medium, and Heavy Duty

Profiled Companies Systems Offerings

Profiled Companies Systems Capabilities

eDrivetrain Systems - Product Offerings

Product Comparison - eDrive/eAxle, Motor, and Inverters

Vehicle Fit and Validation - OEM and Segment

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

3. Dana Incorporated

Company Profile

Portfolio - eDrives and eAxles

Portfolio - Motor-Inverter Systems

Portfolio - Motors

Portfolio - Inverters

Development, Integration, and Testing Programs

Electrification Strategy Outline

4. Meritor Incorporated

Company Profile

Portfolio - eAxles

Development, Integration, and Testing Programs

Electrification Strategy Outline

5. Allison Transmission

Company Profile

Portfolio - eAxles and Inverters

Development, Integration, and Testing Programs

Electrification Strategy Outline

6. ZF Friedrichshafen

Company Profile

Portfolio - eDrives, eAxles, and Inverters

Development, Integration, and Testing Programs

Electrification Strategy Outline

7. Eaton Corporation

Company Profile

Portfolio - eTransmissions

Development, Integration, and Testing Programs

Electrification Strategy Outline

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

Company Profile

Portfolio - eDrives and eAxles

Portfolio - Motors and Inverters

Development, Integration, and Testing Programs

Electrification Strategy Outline

9. BorgWarner Inc.

Company Profile

Portfolio - eTransmissions and eDrives

Portfolio - Motors and Inverters

Portfolio - Inverters

Development, Integration, and Testing Programs

Electrification Strategy Outline

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increase Vertical Integration to Position as an Integrated and Standalone Solution Provider

Growth Opportunity 2 - EVs Expected to Shift from Using Permanent Magnet Motors that Use Rare Earth Materials

Growth Opportunity 3 - Secure Development and Supply Partnerships with Traditional OEMs and New Players

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1uy77u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

