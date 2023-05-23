North America and Europe Passenger Vehicle Radar Market Report 2022-2030: Transformational Growth of Passenger Vehicle Radars with Rising Autonomous Levels will Lead to a Shift Toward Imaging Radars

23 May, 2023, 21:00 ET
The scope of this study includes automotive radar for passenger vehicles offered by tier suppliers and technology providers in North America and Europe.
The report provides an overview of growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the radar market. Growth metrics for passenger vehicle radar sensors are from 2022 to 2030.
Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) use radars as an integral part of the perception sensor suite to gather surrounding information and make logical decisions through artificial intelligence-based sensing and perception algorithms for autonomous driving features.
Adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and alerts, and cross-traffic alert systems use ADAS and AV radar systems. Long range and short range are the 2 types of radar sensors, and imaging radar will penetrate the market soon. OEMs and tier suppliers are looking to find the perfect balance between the number of channels used by imaging radars, cost, and the ability to integrate such sensors in electrical architecture.
The passenger vehicle radar sensor space is quite competitive, with established suppliers holding the majority share and start-ups competing with advanced technology solution providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Radar Sensor Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. Technology Overview: Passenger Vehicle Radar
- Radar Working Principle
- 4D Imaging Radar
- 4D Imaging Radar in ADAS Sensor Suite
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Long Range Radar
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Short Range Radar
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Imaging Radar
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
7. Supplier Profiles
- ZF
- Continental
- Bosch
- Aptiv
- Arbe
- Steradian
- Texas Instruments
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integrate 4D Imaging Radars in Sensor Suites
- Growth Opportunity 2: Improved Functionality and Affordable Radars
- Growth Opportunity 3: Radars in ADAS/AD Vehicle Sensor Suites
9. Next Steps
