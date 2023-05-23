North America and Europe Passenger Vehicle Radar Market Report 2022-2030: Transformational Growth of Passenger Vehicle Radars with Rising Autonomous Levels will Lead to a Shift Toward Imaging Radars

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Vehicle Radar Growth Opportunities in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this study includes automotive radar for passenger vehicles offered by tier suppliers and technology providers in North America and Europe.

The report provides an overview of growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the radar market. Growth metrics for passenger vehicle radar sensors are from 2022 to 2030.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) use radars as an integral part of the perception sensor suite to gather surrounding information and make logical decisions through artificial intelligence-based sensing and perception algorithms for autonomous driving features.

Adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and alerts, and cross-traffic alert systems use ADAS and AV radar systems. Long range and short range are the 2 types of radar sensors, and imaging radar will penetrate the market soon. OEMs and tier suppliers are looking to find the perfect balance between the number of channels used by imaging radars, cost, and the ability to integrate such sensors in electrical architecture.

The passenger vehicle radar sensor space is quite competitive, with established suppliers holding the majority share and start-ups competing with advanced technology solution providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Radar Sensor Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Technology Overview: Passenger Vehicle Radar

Radar Working Principle

4D Imaging Radar

4D Imaging Radar in ADAS Sensor Suite

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Long Range Radar

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Short Range Radar

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Imaging Radar

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

7. Supplier Profiles

ZF

Continental

Bosch

Aptiv

Arbe

Steradian

Texas Instruments

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integrate 4D Imaging Radars in Sensor Suites

Growth Opportunity 2: Improved Functionality and Affordable Radars

Growth Opportunity 3: Radars in ADAS/AD Vehicle Sensor Suites

9. Next Steps

