North America Automatic Identification System Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $147.4 Million by 2031 at a 4.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Automatic Identification System Market 2021-2031 by Class, Component, Platform, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America automatic identification system (AIS) market is projected to grow by 4.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $147.4 million by 2031, driven by the increasing international seaborne trade activities, the escalating demand for monitoring and tracking vessels at sea, the rapid expansion of the naval sector, the development and incorporation of satellite AIS, Big Data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.



This 89-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America automatic identification system (AIS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



Based on Class, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Class A AIS

Class B AIS

AIS Base Stations

Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Transmitters

Receivers

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Displays

Other Components

By Platform, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Vessel-based Platforms

Onshore-based Platforms

By Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Vessel Tracking

Maritime Security

Fleet Management

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Class, Platform and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

CNS Systems AB

ComNav Marine Ltd.

Exactearth Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Garmin International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Japan Radio Company Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3 Technologies Inc.

Orbcomm Inc.

Saab AB

True Heading AB

Wartsila OYJ Abp

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Class



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Component



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Platform



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application



7 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country



8 Competitive Landscape

