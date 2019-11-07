North America Automotive Robotics Market Report 2019: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity 2015-2026 - Market is Forecast to Reach $1.87 Billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Automotive Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, Production Process, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher predicts North America automotive robotics market to reach $1.87 billion by 2026 in terms of robot machines (hardware), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.96%. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.48% during the same period, advancing to 44.89 thousand units in 2026.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America automotive robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, Production Process, and Country.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 North America Hardware Market of Automotive Robotics 2015-2026

3.3 North America Software Market of Automotive Robotics 2015-2026

3.4 North America Service & Support Market of Automotive Robotics 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 North America Articulated Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.3 North America Cartesian Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.4 North America SCARA Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.5 North America Cylindrical Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.6 North America Polar/Spherical Automotive Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.7 North America Market of Other Automotive Robotics 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 North America Automotive Robotics Market for Soldering & Welding 2015-2026

5.3 North America Automotive Robotics Market for Material Handling 2015-2026

5.4 North America Automotive Robotics Market for Assembling & Disassembling 2015-2026

5.5 North America Automotive Robotics Market for Painting & Dispensing 2015-2026

5.6 North America Automotive Robotics Market for Cutting 2015-2026

5.7 North America Automotive Robotics Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Production Process

6.1 Market Overview by Production Process

6.2 North America Automotive Robotics Market in Vehicle Manufacturing 2015-2026

6.3 North America Automotive Robotics Market in Component Manufacturing 2015-2026

6.4 North America Automotive Robotics Market in Other Production Processes 2015-2026



7 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2 U.S. Market

7.3 Canadian Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Key News

8.3 Company Profiles



9 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf7vor

