North America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market to Reach $3.23 Billion by 2031

Aug 10, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Bioanalytical Testing Services Market 2021-2031 by Molecule Type, Application, Test Type, Workflow Process, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America bioanalytical testing services market is projected to grow by 8.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,232.3 million by 2031, driven by the rising demand for analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars amid COVID-19 pandemic, increasing preference for outsourcing analytical testing, growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the rising adoption of the Quality by Design (QbD) approach.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America bioanalytical testing services market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Molecule Type, Application, Test Type, Workflow Process, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Country.
Based on Molecule Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Small Molecules
- Large Molecules
- LC-MS Studies
- Immunoassays
- Other Large Molecule Tests
Based Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Bioavailability and Bioequivalence Studies
- Pharmacokinetics (PK)
- Pharmacodynamics (PD)
- Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion (ADME)
- Other Applications
By Test Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Cell-based Assays
- Bacterial Cell-based Assays
- Viral Cell-based Assays
- Virology Testing
- In Vitro Virology Testing
- In Vivo Virology Testing
- Species-Specific Viral PCR Assays
- Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies (SINA)
- Bacterial Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies
- Viral Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies
- Method Development Optimization and Validation (MDOV)
- Biomarker Testing
- Pharmacokinetic Testing
- Other Test Types
By Workflow Process, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Sample Preparation
- Protein Precipitation
- Liquid-liquid Extraction (LLE)
- Sample Analysis
- Hyphenated Technique
- Chromatographic Technique
- Electrophoresis
- Ligand Binding Assay
- Mass Spectrometry
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
- Other Workflow Processes
By Therapeutic Area, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Infectious Diseases
- Gastroenterology
- Cardiology
- Other Therapeutic Areas
By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Pharma and Biopharma Companies
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Selected Key Players:
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Covance Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- ICON PLC
- Intertek Group PLC
- IQVIA Holdings, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Medpace Holdings, Inc.
- Pace Analytical Services LLC.
- Parexel International Corporation
- PPD Inc.
- SGS SA
- Syneos Health, LLC
- Toxikon Corporation
- WuXi Apptech Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of North America Market by Molecule Type
4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application
5 Segmentation of North America Market by Test Type
6 Segmentation of North America Market by Workflow Process
7 Segmentation of North America Market by Therapeutic Area
8 Segmentation of North America Market by End User
9 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country
10 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f17luo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article