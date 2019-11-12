North America Brushless DC Motor Markets, 2015-2019 & Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Brushless DC Motor Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Brushless DC Motor Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). The prevalent adoption of brushless DC motor is attributable to the electronic commutation use.

This replaces the conventional mechanics like brushes rubbing on the commutator for energizing the windings in the armature of DC motors. The widespread use of electronic commutation ensures higher efficiency as compared to conventional DC motors. It also assures improvements of nearly one-fifth for motors that run at the same speed and load. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that around 40% of electricity is used globally to drive electric motors in which such efficiency gains are becoming compelling due to the use of brushless DC motors.



Brushless DC motors offer advantages like fast response, peak performance, higher operating speed, reduced maintenance costs and less rotor energy, making them ideal for a wide range of applications including motion control and positioning and actuation systems. They often require low maintenance and work with thermally resistant body at low temperatures.



Furthermore, the adoption of brushless DC-type sensor less controls is expected to likely increase product durability and shelf life along with reducing the number of electrical and mechanical connections. Such factors fuel the development of the brushless DC motors market. The growth of the electric vehicle industry positively influences the market growth which, over the forecast period, is expected to drive the market.



Companies Profiled

ABB Group (Baldor Electric Company)

Toshiba Corporation

Buhler Motor GmbH

Nidec Corporation

Maxon Motors AG

Ametek, Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ARC Systems, Inc.

