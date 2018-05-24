North America Business Jet Market 2018-2023 with Bombardier, Cessna, Gulfstream, Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Beechcraft, Dassault & Xojet Dominating

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share, of about 50%, of the global business jet market. The largest business charter fleet in the region is based in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The existing infrastructural capacity and high number of older aircraft, globally, are expected to be the cause of increased demand for new aircraft.

A high number of HNIs in the region, improvement in the demand-side dynamics, increase in the ownership benefits, and the increasing number of aircraft programs and initiatives, are the major factors driving the business jet market in North America.

Organizations, including ASEAN and APEC, along with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) have been continuously involved in revising transportation regulations, to implement more efficient solutions for business jet operations.

With the rise in demand for business aviation services, there is also a significant concern about the shortage of aviation professionals in the region. The shortage of aviation professionals is critical to the business aviation industry. Apart from pilots, mechanics and engineers tend to ask for higher salaries to join the business aviation industry. The investment required to train certified flight crew and mechanics is high. Despite such investment, the standards and experience to cater to needs of the business jet industry are unmet.

Technological Advancements



A major area of development that the business jet manufacturers have been involved, is in the introduction of the supersonic business jet (SSBJ). These business jets are planned to be small, intended to travel at speeds akin to Mach 1.0, and are typically designed to carry about 10-12 passengers. At present, SSBJs is only a concept, where several manufacturers have been working on the designing of these jets. For instance, Aerion SBJ is a concept for a supersonic business jet, designed by Aerion Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market

: Aerolneas Ejecutivas expanded a fractional fleet in with new Cessna Citation Latitude aircraft. January 2018 : Bombardier debuted a global 7000 Mock-Up at Jetex private terminal, in Dubai

Major players: BOMBARDIER, CESSNA, GULFSTREAM, AIRBUS, BOEING, EMBRAER, BEECHCRAFT, DASSAULT, XOJET amongst others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 General Study Assumptions



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Assumptions

2.4 Econometric Forecast Model



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview And Technology Trends

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Technology Trends

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Demand Side Dynamics

5.1.2 Increase in ownership benefits

5.1.3 Rising Initiatives and aircraft programmes

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Security Concerns

5.2.2 Economic concerns and infrastructural issues

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Significant demand from the replacement market

5.3.2 Increase in Fractional ownership



6. North America Business Jet, Segmented by Aircraft Range

6.1 1000-3000 Nm

6.2 3000-5000 Nm

6.3 Above 5000 Nm



7. North America Business Jet, Segmented by Seating capacity

7.1 Up to 10 passengers

7.2 Up to 25 passengers

7.3 25 passengers and above



8. North America Business Jet Market Analysis

8.1 Rental/Lease/new Aircraft Price

8.2 User Preferrence pattern

8.3 Certifications, Regulations and restrictions

8.4 Financing institutions



9. North America Business jet market, Segmented by Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Others



10. Competitive landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Bombardier

11.2 Cessna

11.3 Gulfstream

11.4 Hawker

11.5 Airbus

11.6 Boeing

11.7 Embraer

11.8 Dassault

11.9 XO jet

11.10 Net Jets

11.11 Beechcraft

11.12 Vistajet



12. Future Outlook of the Market



