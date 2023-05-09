North America Clinical Trials Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $39.26 Billion by 2031 at a 7.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Clinical Trials Market 2022-2031 by Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America clinical trials market is projected to grow by 7.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $39,268.7 million by 2031, driven by the increasing number of clinical trials and increase in demand for novel therapies, rising prevalence on chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, the outbreak of tropical and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and the increase in government initiatives and R&D investments.



This 178-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America clinical trials market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2031 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America clinical trials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Category, Phase, Design, Service Type, Indication, End User, and Country.



Based on Product Category, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Trials of Drugs

Small Molecule Drugs

Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapy

Other Drugs

Trials of Devices

Trials of Procedures

Based on Phase, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Design, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Interventional Studies

Randomized Control Trial

Adaptive Clinical Trial

Non-randomized Control Trial

Observational Studies

Cohort Study

Case Control Study

Cross Sectional Study

Ecological Study

Expanded Access Trials

By Service Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Protocol Designing

Site Identification

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Clinical Trial Data Management Services

Clinical Trial Supply & Logistic Services

Decentralized Clinical Trial Services

Medical Device Testing Services

Other Clinical Trial Services

By Indication, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Obesity

Diabetes

Neurology

Immunology

Pain Management

Other Indications

By End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Clinical Testing Laboratories

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Category



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Phase



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Design



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Service Type



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Indication



8 Segmentation of North America Market by End User



9 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country



10 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Accell Clinical Research LLC

Charles River Laboratories

ClinDatrix Inc

Clinipace

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ICON PLC

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America (Covance Inc.)

Novo Nordisk AS

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

PhlexNorth America

PRA Health Sciences

Sanofi SA

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

Wuxi AppTec Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96kqy1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets