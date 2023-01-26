North America Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Report 2022: Featuring IBM, Fujitsu, Dell Technologies, SAS Institute & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Service Type, By Service Model, By Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Others), By Vertical, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Businesses now welcome the idea of cloud data storage as a practical and cost-effective alternative. Data storage firms offer customized solutions to their client's preferences because individuals and organizations wishing to store their data in the cloud may have different corporate storage requirements.



Most people are drawn to cloud storage because it allows them to access other people's infrastructure and storage gear as needed. Compared to a corporation maintaining all its local storage on-site and an IT specialist managing and monitoring it, it is less expensive, less stressful, and gives value for money.



Amazon's Simple Storage Service, also known as S3, made the idea of cloud data storage more widely known. Although many cloud storage providers are available today, one must make sure they select a service provider that offers the most affordable storage and bandwidth while still maintaining the security of an organization's or an individual's data.



Successful public, private, and hybrid cloud deployments can be found nationwide, and cloud computing has shown to be a functional IT architecture for many federal government agencies. Governmental organizations are revising their economic theories to offer better citizen services. The US government implemented the CloudFirst policy to speed up cloud adoption. This agreement promotes innovation, the use of cutting-edge technologies, and the management of services.



The US market dominated the North America Cloud Based Data Management Services Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $43, 352.9 million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 32.3% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market should witness a CAGR of 31.2% during (2022-2028).



Based on Service Type, the market is segmented into Integration Services, Data Security & Back-up Services and Quality-as-a-Service. Based on Service Model, the market is segmented into Software-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service. Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Others. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



