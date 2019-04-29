North America Cold Chain Market Report 2019: The 2018 $81.2 Bn Market is Expected to Reach $142.6 Bn by 2024

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Cold Chain Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Cold Chain Market reached a value of US$ 81.2 Billion in 2018

Cold chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled supply chain, it involves a series of refrigerated storage, production and distribution activities, along with equipments that ensure that a desired temperature range is maintained. Cold chains preserve, extend and ensure the shelf life of various temperature sensitive products.

The market for cold chain services is currently exhibiting strong growth in North America. A key factor driving the demand of the cold chain market in North America has been a change in the dietary habits in the region. As a result of rising obesity levels and an increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, consumers are increasing their intake of proteins, vitamins, minerals, good fats, etc. and reducing their carbohydrate intake. This has catalyzed the demand of food products such as meat, fruits, vegetables and dairy products in the region. These products are temperature sensitive and require cold chains to be stored and transported from one place to another.

Moreover, the United States represents the worlds largest market for temperature sensitive healthcare products such as biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and clinical trial materials. The potency of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines requires temperature-controlled packaging, storage and transportation. Any sudden temperature variation may result in the loss of chemical activity and make the drug harmful for the human body.



Moreover, the rising number of clinical trials employing various temperature sensitive materials such as blood samples, tissue samples and certain drugs, have also catalyzed the market growth.



Looking forward, we expect the North America Cold Chain Market to reach US$ 142.6 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019-2024.



Some of the major players include: Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics, United States Cold Storage, Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services and AGRO Merchants Group



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 North America Cold Chain Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Break up by Service Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Temperature

5.5 Market Breakup by End User

5.6 Market Breakup by Country

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Procurement

5.9.2 Inbound Transport

5.9.3 Storage

5.9.4 Outbound Transport

5.9.5 Distribution

5.9.6 End User

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Service Type

6.1 Refrigerated Storage

6.2 Refrigerated Transport

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Break Up by Transport Type

6.2.2.1 Airways

6.2.2.2 Roadways

6.2.2.3 Seaways

6.2.2.4 Railways

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Temperature

7.1 Chilled

7.2 Frozen



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Meat and Seafood

8.2 Dairy and Frozen Products

8.3 Fruits and Vegetables

8.4 Bakery and Confectionery

8.5 Pharmaceuticals

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Country

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Market Performance

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Service Type

9.1.3 Market Breakup by Temperature

9.1.4 Market Breakup by End User

9.1.5 Market Forecast

9.2 Canada



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Key Player Profiles

11.1 Americold Logistics

11.2 Lineage Logistics

11.3 United States Cold Storage Inc.

11.4 Versacold Logistics Services

11.5 Agro Merchants Group

11.6 Interstate Warehousing, Inc



