North America Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Zodiac Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Recaro & Panasonic Avionics

The North American region generated more than 50% of the global profit of airlines in 2015

This figure for North America is more than double that of Asia Pacific, which signals higher operational maturity in the market. Also, since North American airlines have a larger profit margin, investment will be high in cabin interiors market during the forecast period as the airlines will focus towards refurbishment of their aging aircraft fleet.

The Airline industry is an extremely competitive industry, and the North American airline industry is more competitive due to the high number of players in a concentrated and well-connected market. Higher margins will be the biggest driver for the cabin interior market as airlines will look towards improving their services and facilities and capture higher share in a very competitive scenario.

The demand for Inflight entertainment systems which is a vital part of cabin interiors has increased in the past decade with the addition of more content and Wi-Fi services especially in the business and premium economy class. Major carriers like American Airlines, United Airlines have started investing in providing entertainment options that can stream directly to the personal devices. But Delta at the same time is adding latest seatback entertainment systems and such is the case with many carriers. The market for such devices will show moderate growth in the North American Market.

The introduction of composite material in the seats, which allow for higher levels of configuration and flexibility are driving the market for airline seats. Some airlines to take advantage of new technologies are completely revamping the aircraft. This will benefit the retrofit cabin interior market. Full-service carriers spend more on providing better seats and facilities than the low-cost carriers. But low-cost carriers are growing at a faster pace than the full-service carriers, which indicates that the growth in the cabin interior market might become limited in the future.

Increase in choice for air travel over the years is the key driving factor fueling the growth of the North America Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market. Hence, the higher number of aircraft leasing by major airline carriers, frequent refurbishment of aircraft interiors to keep the aircraft fleet appealing and increasing number of long flight travels prompting for the adoption of improved interior components and are driving the growth of the market.

The introduction of premium economy class by aircraft carriers to bridge the gap between business and economy class, replacement of traditional cabin lights with OLEDs, and the adoption of slimmer seats are major emerging trends observed in the aircraft cabin interior market.

The North America commercial aircraft cabin interior market is proportional to the increase in the procurement of newer generation aircraft and the growth of aircraft interior refurbishment projects. As the air traffic in the region continues to grow, airlines will procure more aircraft which will propel the growth of North America commercial aircraft cabin interiors market during the forecast period.

Key players include:

Zodiac Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Recaro Aircraft Seating Gmbh & Co., Panasonic Avionics Corporation amongst others.

Key developments in the market:



April 2017 - Rockwell Collins, Inc. announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of B/E Aerospace, a leading manufacturer of aircraft cabin interior products and services, for USD 8.6 billion in total consideration, including debt assumed.

- Rockwell Collins, Inc. announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of B/E Aerospace, a leading manufacturer of aircraft cabin interior products and services, for in total consideration, including debt assumed. November 2017 - Panasonic Avionics partnered with Emirates to introduce improvements to its new Boeing 777-300ER cabins, including upgrades to the airlines inflight entertainment system, as well as an increase in the number of charging ports. The new inflight entertainment system is almost 12% lighter compared to the previous version of IFE.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Phases



3. Market Insights

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Framework



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. North America Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, By Product Type

5.1 Seats

5.2 Inflight Entertainment Systems

5.3 Cabin Lighting

5.4 Others



6. North America Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, By Class

6.1 First Class

6.2 Business Class

6.3 Economy Class

6.4 Others



8. North America Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 US

8.3 Canada

8.4 Others



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis



10. Key Vendor Analysis

10.1 Siemens

10.2 ZODIAC AEROSPACE

10.3 Rockwell Collins

10.4 Recaro Aircraft Seating Gmbh & Co

10.5 Thales

10.6 Thompson Aero Seating

10.7 Avio Interiors

10.8 Honeywell International

10.9 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

10.10 Diehl Aerosystems

10.11 UTC Aerospace Systems

10.12 GKN Aerospace

10.13 STG Aerospace Limited



11. Future Outlook



