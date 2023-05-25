North America Corrugated Boxes Market Report 2023: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts 2022-2028

25 May, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Corrugated Boxes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America corrugated boxes market size reached 47.2 Billion Sq. Meters in 2022. Looking forward, the market to reach 50.4 Billion Sq. Meters by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.1% during 2022-2028.
Corrugated box refers to a primary means of packaging used for transporting various objects. It is usually composed of paperboard, which is made primarily of cellulose fibers obtained from wood. These boxes provide high strength, rigidity, flexibility, high durability, light-weightiness and aesthetic value.
Also, they are eco-friendly as no harmful chemicals are used during the manufacturing process and are recyclable. Corrugated boxes are used in the packaging of products across various industry sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, personal care and household goods, electrical goods, glassware and ceramics, textile, etc.
North America represents one of leading markets for corrugated boxes pertaining to the increasing preference for innovative and lightweight packaging materials across diverse sectors in the region.
Rising demand for premium goods from the e-commerce industry has fueled the demand for corrugated boxes. Escalating focus on retail-ready and sustainable packaging will continue to spur the demand in the upcoming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market by Material Used
- Recycled Corrugates
- Virgin Corrugates
Market by End-Use
- Food Products and Beverages
- Paper Products
- Electrical and Electronic Goods
- Personal and Household Care Goods
- Chemicals
- Glassware and Ceramics
- Textile Goods
- Others
Market by Type
- Rigid Boxes
- Self-Erecting Boxes
- Telescope Boxes
- Slotted Boxes
- Others
Market by Wall Construction
- Single-Wall
- Double-Wall
- Triple-Wall
Market by Printing Technology
- Digital Printing
- Flexography Printing
- Lithography Printing
- Others
Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Challenges
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Government Regulations
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Structure
- Key Player Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic44pg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article