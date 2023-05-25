North America Corrugated Boxes Market Report 2023: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts 2022-2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 May, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Corrugated Boxes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America corrugated boxes market size reached 47.2 Billion Sq. Meters in 2022. Looking forward, the market to reach 50.4 Billion Sq. Meters by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.1% during 2022-2028.

Corrugated box refers to a primary means of packaging used for transporting various objects. It is usually composed of paperboard, which is made primarily of cellulose fibers obtained from wood. These boxes provide high strength, rigidity, flexibility, high durability, light-weightiness and aesthetic value.

Also, they are eco-friendly as no harmful chemicals are used during the manufacturing process and are recyclable. Corrugated boxes are used in the packaging of products across various industry sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, personal care and household goods, electrical goods, glassware and ceramics, textile, etc.

North America represents one of leading markets for corrugated boxes pertaining to the increasing preference for innovative and lightweight packaging materials across diverse sectors in the region.

Rising demand for premium goods from the e-commerce industry has fueled the demand for corrugated boxes. Escalating focus on retail-ready and sustainable packaging will continue to spur the demand in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market by Material Used

  • Recycled Corrugates
  • Virgin Corrugates

Market by End-Use

  • Food Products and Beverages
  • Paper Products
  • Electrical and Electronic Goods
  • Personal and Household Care Goods
  • Chemicals
  • Glassware and Ceramics
  • Textile Goods
  • Others

Market by Type

  • Rigid Boxes
  • Self-Erecting Boxes
  • Telescope Boxes
  • Slotted Boxes
  • Others

Market by Wall Construction

  • Single-Wall
  • Double-Wall
  • Triple-Wall

Market by Printing Technology

  • Digital Printing
  • Flexography Printing
  • Lithography Printing
  • Others

Value Chain Analysis

  • Key Drivers and Challenges
  • Porters Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Government Regulations
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Structure
  • Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic44pg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global POS (Point-of-Sale) Terminal Hardware Vendor Market Share Report 2023

Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook Report 2023: Insights into EV Fleet Management, AI, LMD, Video Solutions Focus in LATAM and Europe, Freight Platforms, and Sustainability in Europe and NA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.