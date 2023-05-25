North America Corrugated Boxes Market Report 2023: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts 2022-2028

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Corrugated Boxes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America corrugated boxes market size reached 47.2 Billion Sq. Meters in 2022. Looking forward, the market to reach 50.4 Billion Sq. Meters by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.1% during 2022-2028.



Corrugated box refers to a primary means of packaging used for transporting various objects. It is usually composed of paperboard, which is made primarily of cellulose fibers obtained from wood. These boxes provide high strength, rigidity, flexibility, high durability, light-weightiness and aesthetic value.

Also, they are eco-friendly as no harmful chemicals are used during the manufacturing process and are recyclable. Corrugated boxes are used in the packaging of products across various industry sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, personal care and household goods, electrical goods, glassware and ceramics, textile, etc.



North America represents one of leading markets for corrugated boxes pertaining to the increasing preference for innovative and lightweight packaging materials across diverse sectors in the region.

Rising demand for premium goods from the e-commerce industry has fueled the demand for corrugated boxes. Escalating focus on retail-ready and sustainable packaging will continue to spur the demand in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation:

Market by Material Used

Recycled Corrugates

Virgin Corrugates

Market by End-Use

Food Products and Beverages

Paper Products

Electrical and Electronic Goods

Personal and Household Care Goods

Chemicals

Glassware and Ceramics

Textile Goods

Others

Market by Type

Rigid Boxes

Self-Erecting Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Slotted Boxes

Others

Market by Wall Construction

Single-Wall

Double-Wall

Triple-Wall

Market by Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Flexography Printing

Lithography Printing

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

