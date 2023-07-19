North America Dental Anesthesia Market Report 2023: US Dominated in 2022 with 83.04% Market Share - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Dental Anesthesia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Local, General), By Route Of Administration (Topical, Injectable), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America dental anesthesia market is set to reach USD 841.9 million by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030

Key factors contributing to this growth include advancements in dental diagnosis technology and a rising incidence of dental problems. The market is further fueled by the expansion of dental care services, an increase in the number of dental clinics, and a surge in dental care expenditure.

With an aging population and a growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, the frequency of people seeking routine dental care, especially older adults, has increased significantly. Public awareness about dental disease treatment has also played a crucial role in driving market growth.

Organizations like the Alliance of the American Dental Association (AADA) have implemented oral healthcare programs that benefit individuals from birth through retirement. Preventive approaches, growing research and development activities in dentistry, and rising disposable income are additional factors expected to boost market growth.

In 2018, the Canadian Community Health Survey (CCHS) revealed that approximately 75% of the Canadian population visited a dental professional. However, the cost associated with dental visits deterred around 22% of people from seeking dental care at least once.

According to the North America Dental Anesthesia Market Report, local dental anesthesia dominated the market in 2022, accounting for 64.3% of the revenue share. This segment is projected to continue its dominance, growing at a rapid rate of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Injectable anesthesia holds the largest revenue share of 68.7% in terms of route of administration, while the topical segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.4%. In terms of end-use, dental clinics dominated the market with a revenue share of 67.5% in 2022, and they are expected to maintain their dominance with a CAGR of 5.4% owing to the increasing number of solo dental practices worldwide.

The United States holds the largest market share, accounting for over 83.04% in 2022. It is projected to witness the fastest growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and the establishment of advanced infrastructure and technology in the dental industry.

As the North America dental anesthesia market continues to evolve and expand, dental professionals, clinics, and stakeholders must stay informed about the latest advancements and market trends to make informed decisions and capitalize on the opportunities in this growing sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.1.2.1 Dental Implant Market

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Market Variable Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Dental Caries

3.3.1.2 Growing Awareness Related To Dental Hygiene

3.3.1.3 Advancements In The Field Of Dental Anesthetics

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Side - Effects Or Complications Associated With Dental Anesthesia

3.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4.1 SWOT Analysis, By Pest

3.4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Impact of COVID - 19 on the North America Dental Anesthesia Market



Chapter 4 North America Dental Anesthesia Market: Type Segment Analysis

4.1 North America Dental Anesthesia Type: Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.1.1 Local

4.1.2 General

4.1.3 Sedation



Chapter 5 North America Dental Anesthesia Market: Route of Administration Segment Analysis

5.1 North America Dental Anesthesia Route of Administration: Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.1.1 Topical

5.1.2 Injectable



Chapter 6 North America Dental Anesthesia Market: End - Use Segment Analysis

6.1 North America Dental Anesthesia: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.1.1 Dental Clinics

