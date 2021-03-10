North America Digital Pathology Market Report 2021: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases / Higher Cost-Efficiency / Rapid Technological Advancement

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Software, Device), by Application, by End Use (Cancer Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 593.9 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is predominantly driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. As a consequence of the high prevalence of cancer, pathologists require data that facilitate personalizing therapy for patients. Hence, digital pathology is progressively being selected by pathologists as it has various benefits including accelerated diagnosis rate, diagnostic accuracy, and offers therapeutic recommendations to improve patient outcomes.



The growing number of collaborative agreements to develop as well as expedite the adoption of digital pathology in cancer diagnostics serves as a key growth factor contributing to the market. The use of artificial intelligence in digital pathology has gained momentum in the past years. The increasing need for lowering healthcare costs, increasing importance of big data in healthcare, rising adoption of precision medicine, and declining hardware costs are some factors driving the growth. In addition, increasing usage of artificial intelligence-based analytical tools in healthcare and high capital investments in this field are further propelling market growth.



During the coronavirus outbreak, the exponential need for home-based workstations and safe clinical informatics systems allowing healthcare professionals to read images remotely and enabling virtual collaboration between their multi-disciplinary care teams has increased. Various histopathology departments in the region faced a reducing workforce and increasing workload during the pandemic. Digital pathology considered being the potential solution for some of the challenges faced by the pathologist, there is an increase in the adoption of digital diagnosis of disease during coronavirus outbreak.



In April 2020, Philips announced that the FDA granted a waiver for home use of consumer monitors with the company's IntelliSite Pathology Solution during the emergency. The temporary exemption of restrictions on remote use of the digital pathology helps pathologists to access whole slide images from home and fasten the diagnosis of histology cases.

Some pathology labs that have adopted DP in their workflows across different sites pre-COVID-19, reported improved collaboration, and an average productivity gain of 21.0% with operation efficiency increased by 13.0%. These types of initiatives are anticipated to fuel market growth.



North America Digital Pathology Market Report Highlights

The software segment is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate of 6.8% in the coming years. The segment is inclusive of pathology workflow management solution and LIMS software.

This software is simple to install and use, easy to obtain specific patient information, and efficiently and quickly sends reports digitally to pathologists and clinicians. Owing to these associated advantages the software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The practice of sharing digital imagery across labs helps in accelerating drug discovery and development processes by enabling pathologists to effectively analyze records and communicate and collaborate on crucial result findings in tissue-based efficacy studies.

The disease diagnosis segment is projected to witness a significant CAGR of 7.0% in the coming years as the FDA approved the practice of sharing digital imagery across labs for primary diagnosis applications such as cancer cell detection.

Diagnostic laboratories are expected to witness lucrative growth of 7.1% over the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of cancer in this region. Moreover, the implementation of digital pathology solutions and devices is likely to help improve laboratory workflow efficiency, accuracy, and quality of disease diagnosis using computational pathology.

Competitive rivalry in the market is expected to remain high over the forecast period. The market is dominated by few players such as Philips and Leica Biosystems that hold a majority of the revenue.

The strategies implemented by these players are product differentiation, new product launch, collaboration, merger, and acquisition to gain a larger share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.7 List of Primary Sources

1.8 List of Secondary Sources

1.9 List of Abbreviations

1.10 Market Definitions

1.11 Report Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 North America North America Digital Pathology Market Outlook, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

2.2 North America North America Digital Pathology Market Summary, 2020

2.3 Segment Outlook

2.4 Regional Insights

2.4.1 U.S.

2.4.1.1 U.S. Digital Pathology market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

2.4.2 Canada

2.4.2.1 Canada Digital Pathology market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

2.5 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 North America Digital Pathology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

3.1 North America Digital Pathology Market: Product Movement Analysis

3.2 Software

3.3 Devices



Chapter 4 North America Digital Pathology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 North America Digital Pathology Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Drug Discovery & Development

4.3 Academic Research

4.4 Disease Diagnosis

4.4.2 Cancer cell Detection

4.4.3 Other applications



Chapter 5 North America Digital Pathology Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 North America Digital Pathology Market: End-use Movement Analysis

5.2 Cancer Hospitals

5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3.1 Diagnostic Laboratories MARKET estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Independent Pathology Labs

5.3.3 Large Pathology Labs

5.4 Academic and Research Institutes



Chapter 6 North America Digital Pathology Market Variables, Trends & Scope

6.1 Market Lineage Outlook

6.1.1 Parent market outlook

6.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

6.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

6.3 North America Digital Pathology Market Dynamics

6.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

6.3.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

6.3.1.2 Higher Cost-Efficiency

6.3.1.3 Rapid technological advancement

6.3.2 Market restraint analysis

6.3.2.1 Lack of reimbursement for digital pathology-enabled services

6.3.3 Industry Challenges

6.4 North America Digital Pathology Market Analysis Tools: Porters

6.5 SWOT Analysis By Factors (Political & Legal, Economic, Social and Technology)

6.6 Regulatory Framework

6.6.1 List of regulations

6.7 Political Landscape, Current & Future Scenario

6.7.1 List of regulations

6.8 Cost Structure Analysis

6.8.1 Price Erosion Analysis



Chapter 7 Potential Buyer Analysis

7.1 U.S. Demographic Information and Consumer Market Size

7.1.1 Pathology Laboratories

7.1.2 Hospitals

7.1.3 Academic & Research Institutes

7.2 List of Potential Customers

7.2.1 List of hospitals in the U.S

7.2.2 List of Pathology Laboratoreis in the U.S

7.2.3 Penetration of Digital Pathology

7.2.4 Estimated Penetration of Digital Pathology In Primary Read Vs Secondary in the U.S.

7.2.4.1 Estimated penetration of digital pathology in pathology laboratories

7.2.4.2 Estimated penetration of digital pathology in Cancer Hospitals

7.3 Future Outlook

7.3.1 User Perspective Analysis

7.3.1.1 Consumer behaviour analysis

7.3.1.2 Market influencer analysis

7.3.1.2.1 Consumer preference

7.3.1.2.2 Technology trends

7.3.1.2.3 Cost of implementation

7.3.2 Opportunity Analysis

7.3.2.1 Potential growth for digital pathology solutions

7.3.2.2 Market Entry Strategies

7.3.2.3 Regulatory requirements for new players

7.3.2.4 Competitive Strategies

7.4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

7.4.1 COVID-19 Outbreak

7.4.2 Current Scenario

7.4.3 Demand Analysis



Chapter 8 North America Digital Pathology Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape

8.1 Participation Categorization

8.2 Public Companies

8.2.1 Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

8.2.2 Company market position analysis

8.3 Private Companies

8.3.1 Company market position analysis

8.3.2 Regional network map

8.3.3 List of emerging companies

8.4 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.4.1 Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis

8.5 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances Analysis

8.6 Case Study

8.7 Detailed List of Players

8.7.1 List Of Distributors

8.7.2 List Of Key Companies, by Region



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Danaher

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

3DHISTECH LTD

Inspirata, Inc.

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International, Inc

