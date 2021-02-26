North America Doors and Windows Market Outlook to 2026: Growing Investments in Renovation, Replacement, Retrofit, and Home Improvement Projects

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doors and Windows Market in North America - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this North America Doors and Windows Market Report



The North American doors and windows market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during 2021-2026.



The demand for doors and windows is majorly driven by residential construction buildings and the growing investments in renovation, replacement, retrofit, and home improvement projects. North America is the largest market for infrastructure construction, expecting high opportunities for the doors and windows market during the forecast period.



Over 60% of homeowners in the US consider their financial position before investing in renovation activities. Most homeowners in the region focus on renovating homes once annually; the improvement in homes is initiated to improve life quality. Besides, millennials and baby boomers share the same perspective toward home renovation.



The rise in investments and the resumption of construction projects after the relaxation in COVID-19 regulations are expected to propel the market. Home renovation is a significant trend driving the market for doors and windows in the residential sector. In Canada, the demand for residential space is high due to the rise in immigration. The market is further driven by the growth of fenestration installations in new industrial buildings and the increased demand for renovations and retrofit activities.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The US construction activities continue to rise with the growth in the population and urbanization. The demand for single-family and multi-family house construction is increased significantly in recent years; however, after the outbreak of COVID-19, the market demand declined in 2020, which is likely to rebound during 2021 -2022. The US is witnessing high traction in commercial building construction. Vinyl windows have witnessed high growth in recent years and reached the sale of over 37 million units in 2019.



Fiber-based windows are likely to witness significant growth in the market. New construction activities continue to rise; however, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a short-term decline. New residential construction in the US has become stagnant; however, home renovation and reconstruction projects witness growth. Besides, the demand for home improvement increased after the COVID-19 outbreak.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the market size of the North America doors and windows market during the period 2021-2026?

2. What are some of the technological innovations in the North America windows industry?

3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the North America construction industry?

4. What are the factors impacting the growth of the windows and doors market?

5. What government initiatives are enabling the growth of doors and windows?

6. What are the significant market opportunities in the North America doors and windows market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Commercial Infrastructural Investments

8.2 Rising Home Improvement Industries In US



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Demand for Single Homes

9.2 Rising Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings

9.3 Increasing Innovation in Doors & Windows



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Political Disturbance on Supply Of Raw Materials



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Doors

12.5 Windows



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Residential

13.5 Non-Residential



14 Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Interior

14.5 Exterior



15 Material

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Plastic

15.5 Glass

15.6 Wood

15.7 Metal



16 Installation

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 New Construction

16.5 Replacement



17 Operation

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Manual

17.5 Automatic



