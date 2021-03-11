North America Drug Discovery Markets, 2019-2020 & 2028 - Opportunities with Significant Investment by Healthcare Industries in Improving Big Data Analytical Capabilities

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Drug Discovery Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drug discovery market for North America will grow at a CAGR of 6.57% (in revenue) for the forecast period of 2019-2028. The countries from Canada and the US together shape the market for drug discovery in this region.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada. 30% of the total deaths in the country are attributed to cancer. The high pervasiveness of cancer and cancer deaths has resulted in an enhanced demand for the therapeutics associated with the small molecule in the domestic market. The nation has a well-developed infrastructure as well as expertise when it comes to engineering complex molecules for the purpose of drug discovery.

The rising dependency of companies on CROs (contract research organizations) for drug discovery is expected to further boost the growth of Canada's drug discovery market. Further, the discovery of genetic mutations and the growing level of scientific comprehension of infections at the sub-atomic level, as well as the therapeutic effectiveness of the response associated with the drug, are also expected to drive the Canadian market's growth.



The Center for Drug Development and Research in Canada has been making use of the biochemical genomics and HTS technology for the Target ID and Validation procedure. These natural product fractions and screened chemicals libraries to ensure that there is a broad scope of synthetics available for the activities associated with drugs.

Further, many organizations have been using advanced technology such as liquid-handling robots & instruments for the automatic detection of biochemical and biological activity. Canada's market has been witnessing parallel trends, and further research is expected in the years to come. These aspects are anticipated to generate numerous growth prospects for the nation's drug discovery industry.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



Abbott Laboratories Inc, Merck & Co Inc, 3M Company, Sanofi, Eli Lily and Company, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Agilent Technologies Inc are some of the prominent companies in the drug discovery market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Drug Discovery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Covid-19 and Its Impact on Drug Discovery Market

2.4. PESTLE Outlook

2.5. Regulatory Framework

2.6. Value Chain Outlook

2.7. Market Attractiveness Index

2.8. Key Insight

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Growing Aged Population

2.9.2. Technological Advancements

2.9.3. Rise in Healthcare Expenditure

2.9.4. Surge in Lifestyle-Oriented Diseases

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Delay in Product Launches

2.10.2. Restricted Growth Rate Due to Generic Drugs

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Significant Investment by Healthcare Industries in Improving Big Data Analytical Capabilities

2.11.2. Rising Demand for Specialty Medicines

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Stringent Government Regulations



3. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - by Drug Type

3.1. Small Molecule Drug

3.2. Biologic Drug



4. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - by Technology

4.1. High Throughput Screening

4.2. Biochips

4.3. Bioinformatics

4.4. Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics

4.5. Combinatorial Chemistry

4.6. Nanotechnology

4.7. Spectroscopy

4.8. Metabolomics

4.9. Other Technologies



5. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - by Service

5.1. Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (Dmpk) Services

5.2. Chemical Services

5.3. Biological Services

5.4. Other Pharmaceutical Services



6. Drug Discovery Market Outlook - by End-User

6.1. Research Institutes

6.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.3. Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

6.4. Other End-Users



7. Drug Discover Market - North America

7.1. Country Analysis

7.1.1. United States

7.1.2. Canada



8. Company Profiles

8.1. 3M Company

8.2. Abbott Laboratories Inc

8.3. Agilent Technologies Inc

8.4. Antares Pharma Inc

8.5. Astrazeneca plc

8.6. Bayer AG

8.7. Becton Dickinson & Company (Bd)

8.8. Boehringer Ingelheim

8.9. Eli Lily and Company

8.10. F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.11. GlaxoSmithKline LLC

8.12. Johnson & Johnson

8.13. Merck & Co Inc

8.14. Novartis

8.15. Pfizer Inc

8.16. Sanofi



