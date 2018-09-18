North America Enterprise Wireless LAN Shipments Hit All-Time High in 2Q 2018, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Enterprise Wireless LAN unit shipments to North America reached a record level in 2Q 2018. Shipments grew at double-digit rates for the first time in more than two years, and three vendors, Arris, Cisco and Ubiquiti Networks accounted for the vast majority of the increase.

"The North America region for Enterprise class Wireless LAN had languished over past few years, but in 2Q 2018, unit shipments experienced a significant uptick to reach an all-time high," said Ritesh Patel, business analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "We believe many users are upgrading their Wireless LANs as part of larger upgrade projects in Enterprise Campus networks. Interestingly, Arris, Cisco, and Ubiquiti, the three vendors driving most of the growth, all attained record shipments in the quarter." added Patel.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2018 WLAN Quarterly Report:

The worldwide Wireless LAN market grew five percent year-over-year in 2Q 2018, with both Enterprise and SOHO segments contributing to the increase.

Wireless LAN Controller shipments rose sharply for two sequential quarters.

Early-to-market next-generation 802.11ax products will start shipping in 3Q 2018, with the majority to follow in 1H19.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, SOHO markets with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11ax, 802.11ac Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Cloud vs. Premises Managed distribution, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

