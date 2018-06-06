North America Epoxy Adhesives Market 2018-2023: Major Players are Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Arkema, Sika AG, and DowDuPont

The major factors driving the market are the growing demand from the Mexican automotive industry and the growing demand for miniaturized and lightweight electronics. However, the stringent regulation regarding the VOC emissions and the sluggish growth of the automotive industry in the United States and Canada are expected to hinder the market growth.



The epoxy adhesives, owing to their high tensile strength, stable structural bonding properties, and the ability to sustain in constant loads as well as changing environmental conditions, is becoming an integral part of various commercial and industrial sectors.



Accelerating Demand from Mexican Automotive Industry Driving the Market



The automotive industry of Mexico is among the top 10 producers across the world. The industry is experiencing a significant growth due to the cheap labor and low operating costs. It has witnessed a year-on-year growth of 13% in 2017 when compared with 2016. The industry is consistent in its growth and has a significant share in the GDP. Since, automotive is one of the major applications for epoxy adhesive, the growth in the automotive industry is expected to contribute to the demand for epoxy adhesives.



Building & Construction is the Dominant End-user Industry



The commercial construction in the United States has been increasing in the form of offices, malls, restaurants, etc. Additionally, the construction of super-tall skyscrapers, measuring over 984 feet, are currently under construction in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, while the other cities, like Boston, Austin, and Philadelphia, are also boosting the commercial construction activities in the United States. In the commercial construction, a major growth was witnessed in the healthcare, commercial, and office buildings. The investment in the transportation, communication, and power infrastructure has also witnessed growth in 2016 and 2017. This trend is expected to contribute to the demand for epoxy adhesives market.



United States Showing a Positive Growth



The United States is experiencing a growth in the electrical & electronics industry. The country witnessed a positive growth in electronics mainly due to the 10% increase in the FDI in electronics and the increasing demand for electric vehicles. This will contribute to the market for electronic adhesives during the forecast period. Moreover, the residential and non-residential construction is also witnessing a growth due to private investments. This is expected to contribute to the market for epoxy adhesives during the forecast period. However, the automotive production in the country has witnessed a year-on-year decline of 8.13% in 2017. This may have a negative effect on the consumption of epoxy adhesives in the country.



Major Players: Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Arkema, Sika AG, and DowDuPont Inc., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Phases

1.3 Study Deliverables



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Demand from Automotive Industry in Mexico

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Miniaturized and Lightweight Electronics

4.1.3 Construction Industry Growth in the United States

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Sluggish Growth of Automotive Industry in the United States and Canada

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOCs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Applications and Rising Awareness of Structural Adhesives

4.3.2 Other Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market size, Growth, and Forecast)

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Electrical & Electronics

5.1.5 Construction

5.1.6 Energy and Power

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 One-component

5.2.2 Two-component

5.2.3 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market size, Growth, and Forecast)

6.1 United States

6.2 Canada

6.3 Mexico

6.4 Rest of North America



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players



8. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & services, Recent Developments)

8.1 3M Co.

8.2 Adhesive Technologies Corp.

8.3 Alfa International Corporation

8.4 American Chemical Inc.

8.5 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

8.6 Ashland Inc.

8.7 Avery Dennison Corp.

8.8 Benson Polymers Ltd

8.9 Collano Adhesives AG

8.10 Cyberbond LLC

8.11 DELO Industrial Adhesives

8.12 DowDuPont Inc.

8.13 Dymax

8.14 H.B. Fuller Co.

8.15 Helmitin Adhesives

8.16 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

8.17 Hexcel Corporation

8.18 Huntsman Corp.

8.19 ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

8.20 Jowat AG

8.21 LORD Corp.

8.22 Mactac

8.23 Mapei SpA

8.24 Master Bond

8.25 Royal Adhesives and Sealants

8.26 RPM International

8.27 Sika AG

8.28 Wacker Chemie AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tdvzw5/north_america?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-epoxy-adhesives-market-2018-2023-major-players-are-henkel-ag--co-kgaa-hb-fuller-3m-arkema-sika-ag-and-dowdupont-300660912.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

