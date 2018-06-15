North America Fiber Optics Market Report 2018: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 5.2% CAGR for 2017-2023

The North America Fiber Optics Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023

Fiber optics technology is gaining prominence within the telecommunications segment, due to the growing adoption of the technology in communication and data transmission services. Fiber optics are used in high-speed data transfer services, in both small and long-range communications. Furthermore, the increasing cloud-based applications, audio-video services, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) services further contribute to the growth of fiber optic market.

Scope of the Report



Based on type, the Fiber Optics market segments the market into Multi-Mode, Single Mode, and Others.

Based on Vertical, the Fiber Optics market segments the market into Telecom, Military & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. North America Fiber Optics Market



Chapter 4. North America Fiber Optics Market by Vertical



Chapter 5. North America Fiber Optics Market by Country



Chapter 6. Competitive Study



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Corning Incorporated

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

LS Cable & System

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OFS Fitel, LLC)

Prysmian Group

AFL Europe

Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited

Leoni AG

Finisar Corporation

General Cable

