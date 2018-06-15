North America Fiber Optics Market Report 2018: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 5.2% CAGR for 2017-2023

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Fiber Optics Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Fiber Optics Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023
Fiber optics technology is gaining prominence within the telecommunications segment, due to the growing adoption of the technology in communication and data transmission services. Fiber optics are used in high-speed data transfer services, in both small and long-range communications. Furthermore, the increasing cloud-based applications, audio-video services, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) services further contribute to the growth of fiber optic market.
Scope of the Report
- Based on type, the Fiber Optics market segments the market into Multi-Mode, Single Mode, and Others.
- Based on Vertical, the Fiber Optics market segments the market into Telecom, Military & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Fiber Optics Market
Chapter 4. North America Fiber Optics Market by Vertical
Chapter 5. North America Fiber Optics Market by Country
Chapter 6. Competitive Study
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Corning Incorporated
- Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)
- LS Cable & System
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OFS Fitel, LLC)
- Prysmian Group
- AFL Europe
- Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited
- Leoni AG
- Finisar Corporation
- General Cable
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85vf9d/north_america?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-fiber-optics-market-report-2018-market-is-expected-to-witness-market-growth-of-5-2-cagr-for-2017-2023--300666632.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article