North America Flatbed Truck/Body Manufacturing Report 2023 with Key Manufacturer Profiles

This report details US and Canadian production of flatbed truck bodies, providing estimates of market sizing, segmentation by chassis class and material (steel and aluminum), competitive shares, and outlook for light-duty (Class 3), medium-duty/heavy-duty (Class 4-7) and heavy-duty (Class 8) flatbed truck bodies. Seventy-nine manufacturers of flatbed truck bodies have been identified for inclusion in this report.

This segment has numerous small regional players who fabricate fewer than 100 units annually, catering to local/regional requirements. In this highly regionalized market, most manufacturers serve customers situated within a 500-mile radius.

Since flatbeds are low-cost truck/body products and transportation costs play a major role in pricing of the product, flatbeds are mostly sold direct to end-use customers.

Improving supply chain and strong demand from the infrastructure segment are expected to drive sales of flatbed truck bodies over the next few years. Significant demand is expected from the 2021 Infrastructure Bill, specifically from the $200 billion allocation for infrastructure spending.

Included in the report are historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches, as well as five-year forward forecasts. Maps display geographic distribution of production.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope & Method

A.2 Chassis Classes

A.3 Product Types

Market Size Estimates

Market Share Estimates

Market Share Estimates - By Chassis Class

Distribution Channels

Recent Developments

Outlook - 2023-2027

Key Manufacturer Data

Excel worksheets:

Summary: Market Size Estimates in Units & Dollars

Market Size by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Market Size by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material

Market Size by Chassis & Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class & Material

Market Shares - All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars

Light-Duty Flatbeds: Estimated Units & Dollars

Light-Duty Flatbeds by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material

Medium-Duty Flatbeds: Estimated Units & Dollars

Medium-Duty Flatbeds by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Medium-Duty Flatbeds by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material

Heavy-Duty Flatbeds: Estimated Units & Dollars

Heavy-Duty Flatbeds by Material: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Material

Key Manufacturer Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Country, Total Employees, Revenue & Ownership

Historical Data: Estimated Units 2017 - 2021

Outlook: Estimated Units 2023 - 2027

