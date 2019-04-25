North America Folding Carton Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of 6% - Adoption of Eco-Friendly Materials for Manufacturing Folding Cartons
The folding carton market in North America will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
Specialized folding cartons are designed specifically to meet the particular packaging needs of enterprises. These customized folding cartons are used for the packaging of specific products. In addition, specialized folding cartons aid enterprises to enhance their brand image. Specialty folding cartons offer an effective strategy for enterprises looking to attract customers as well as create a brand image, as these cartons bestow a professional look to products and also provide the consumers with the necessary information.
By using attractive specialized folding cartons with appealing designs, graphics, color schemes, and artwork for product displays, enterprises can capture the attention of existing as well as new buyers. Thus, because of all these benefits, various market vendors are offering specialized folding cartons to companies in the tobacco and healthcare industries.
The vendor also offers specialized folding cartons for beauty and personal care products, which help enterprises to create effective branding. Thus, the increase in the demand for specialty folding cartons will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Growth in the retail segment and e-commerce in North America
Organized retail refers to a chain of retail stores that are either entirely owned or franchised or managed by a single corporate entity. The organized retail sector accounts for a dominant share of overall retail sales in North American countries such as the US and Canada. Packaged products, especially in the FMCG segment (products such as drinks, fruits, and grocery items), constitute a key component of organized retail sales.
Volatility in the prices of raw materials for manufacturing folding cartons
The primary raw material used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is paper pulp. Some of the other raw materials used to produce folding cartons are recycled fiber and virgin fiber obtained from hardboard and softwoods, which are manufactured in paperboard and containerboard mills, respectively. There has been significant volatility in the prices of paper pulp due to the imbalance in its demand and supply.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care and household - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in folding cartons
- Adoption of eco-friendly materials for manufacturing folding cartons
- Growing popularity of smart folding cartons
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Graphic Packaging International
- Huhtamaki
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton
- Smurfit Kappa
- WestRock
PART 13: APPENDIX
