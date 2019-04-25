North America Folding Carton Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of 6% - Adoption of Eco-Friendly Materials for Manufacturing Folding Cartons

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Folding Carton Market in North America 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The folding carton market in North America will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Specialized folding cartons are designed specifically to meet the particular packaging needs of enterprises. These customized folding cartons are used for the packaging of specific products. In addition, specialized folding cartons aid enterprises to enhance their brand image. Specialty folding cartons offer an effective strategy for enterprises looking to attract customers as well as create a brand image, as these cartons bestow a professional look to products and also provide the consumers with the necessary information.



By using attractive specialized folding cartons with appealing designs, graphics, color schemes, and artwork for product displays, enterprises can capture the attention of existing as well as new buyers. Thus, because of all these benefits, various market vendors are offering specialized folding cartons to companies in the tobacco and healthcare industries.



The vendor also offers specialized folding cartons for beauty and personal care products, which help enterprises to create effective branding. Thus, the increase in the demand for specialty folding cartons will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Growth in the retail segment and e-commerce in North America



Organized retail refers to a chain of retail stores that are either entirely owned or franchised or managed by a single corporate entity. The organized retail sector accounts for a dominant share of overall retail sales in North American countries such as the US and Canada. Packaged products, especially in the FMCG segment (products such as drinks, fruits, and grocery items), constitute a key component of organized retail sales.



Volatility in the prices of raw materials for manufacturing folding cartons



The primary raw material used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is paper pulp. Some of the other raw materials used to produce folding cartons are recycled fiber and virgin fiber obtained from hardboard and softwoods, which are manufactured in paperboard and containerboard mills, respectively. There has been significant volatility in the prices of paper pulp due to the imbalance in its demand and supply.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal care and household - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in folding cartons

Adoption of eco-friendly materials for manufacturing folding cartons

Growing popularity of smart folding cartons

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Graphic Packaging International

Huhtamaki

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock

PART 13: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i0i79e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

