North America Food Service Packaging Market Report 2019: Market Accounted for US$ 18.60 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach $ 31.69 Mn by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Food Service Packaging Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Material; Packaging Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Food Service Packaging market accounted to US$ 18.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 31.69 Mn by 2027.

Packaging plays an essential role in maintaining quality and keeping food safe during handling and transportation. Food service packaging offers a marketing medium to the food service providers and also improve customer satisfaction levels.

Furthermore, it protects the food products from contamination caused by microorganisms, air, and moisture, and helps catalytic activity in fresh food. Food service packaging includes products such as bowls, plates, cups, clamshells, and wraps, among others. The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people all over the world.

The North America food service packaging market is mainly driven by factors such as a significant shift of the consumers towards convenience food and on-the-go lifestyles of the consumers. Moreover, growing preference for ready to eat food coupled with changing consumer demand patterns regarding food packaging is driving the demand for foodservice packaging in North America. With growing health consciousness among consumers in North America, a large number of non-commercial and commercial foodservice outlets serving nutritious meals have emerged over the past few years. This has created the need for effective packaging for the foodservice outlets.

The North America food service packaging market is bifurcated on the basis of material into plastic, metal, and others. The plastic segment dominated the food service packaging market, attributing to the fact that these materials are widely used in manufacturing packaging products such as bags, bottles, and containers such as cups and trays.

Moreover, the demand for plastic packaging in the food service packaging market is growing at a rapid rate, as it is lightweight, microwaveable, and available in various design options. Sustainable packaging is essential for contemporary times. With many new innovations, like biodegradable plastic and bio plastic that can mitigate environmental risk, the demand for plastic material in the North America food service packaging market is anticipated to propel over the forecast period.

A key trend which is projected to affect the North America food service packaging market in the coming year is the advent of smart and intelligent packaging materials in food industry. The food and food safety industry is subjected to various developments in terms of safety and packaging technologies. The growth in population, surge in disposable income, and an increase in the working population are creating a need for more packaged and ready-to-cook food.

The innovation, such as advances in design and packaging materials, is expected to support the food processing industry. Also, the emergence of smart and intelligent packaging techniques is expected to support the growth of food processing industry. The intelligent packaging system consists of sensors, RFID tags, smart indicators (freshness, oxygen, carbon-dioxide, leakage, color, and pathogen), pigments & ink, and barcodes/QR codes.

Smart packaging is evolving is expected to boost at an exponential rate, with technologies including printed electronics and IoT, which helps in communicating with the end users. However, the advent of new materials and smart packaging techniques also create a need for safety technologies which consider the advances and sustainability of these technologies for the improvement of food quality and safety. These factors are expected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the food service packaging market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Food Service Packaging Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. North America Food Service Packaging Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Proliferation in production capacity of packaging products

5.1.2 Changing customer preferences for high-quality and standard products

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complicated Nature of Supply Chain Business

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Significant Market attractiveness for recycling, reusable, and eco-friendly materials

5.3.2 Evolving online food ordering Market

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Advent of smart and intelligent packaging materials in food industry

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

6. Food Service Packaging Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Food Service Packaging Market Overview

6.2 North America Food Service Packaging Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning -Top 5 Players

7. North America Food Service Packaging Market Analysis - By Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Food Service Packaging Market Breakdown, By Material, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Plastic

7.4 Metal

7.5 Others

8. North America Food Service Packaging Market Analysis - By Packaging Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Food Service Packaging Market Breakdown, By Solution, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Flexible

8.4 Rigid

9. North America Food Service Packaging Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Food Service Packaging Market Breakdown, By application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Beverages

9.4 Prepared Meals

9.5 Fruits and Vegetables

9.6 Bakery and Confectionery

9.7 Dairy Products

9.8 Others

10. Food Service Packaging Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geography

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.2 Investment Scenario

11.3 New Development

12. Food Service Packaging Market- Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry North America , Inc.

, Inc. Dow Industries Inc

DS Smith PLC

Genpak LLC

Huhtamki Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

WestRock Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9tqgz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

