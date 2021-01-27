North America Funeral Home Software Markets to 2027: Market Opportunities in Growing Demand for Personalized Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Funeral Home Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Type and Organization Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cloud Segment to Dominate North America Funeral Home Software Market during the forecast period (2020-2027)



orth America Funeral Home Software Market is expected to reach US$321.85 million by 2027 from US$117.50 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The report provides trends prevailing in the North America funeral home software market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Rising adoption of integrated management platform is the major factor driving the growth of the North America funeral home software market. However, increasing security concerns on online platform hinder the growth of North America funeral home software market.



In North America, US has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, and Canada and Mexico follow it among other countries. North America is one of the most important region for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a large funeral home corporations, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.



The US is a prominent market for funeral home software in terms of revenue and market share. Increasing number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country have led to the demand for advanced funeral home software solutions due to significant restrictions on funerals.



So, now many people are looking for alternative ways for doing the funeral like doing it on online platform and it helps to connect their family and friends virtually, across the US, Canada, and Mexico, which in turn is impacting the adoption of the North America funeral home software market. North America region is home to a large number of chain funeral home corporations, and thus the impact of COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to be positive in the current scenario.



The North America funeral home software market is segmented into deployment type, organization size, and country. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. In 2019, the cloud segment held the largest share in North America funeral home software market.



Similarly, based on organization type, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment contributed a substantial share in 2019.



CRaKN, LLC; FrontRunner Professional; Funeraltech; Halcyon; Osiris Software (Funeral Director's); SRS Computing; Aldor Solutions; and Continental Computers, Inc. are among the leading companies in the North America funeral home software market.



The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2017, Queen City Angels (QCA) announced an investment in CRaKN. CRaKN is expected to use the QCA investment to add new team members who will help take the company's technology solutions to a broader market.



