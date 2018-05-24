North America General Aviation Market 2018-2023: Deregulation Of The Airline Industry Presents Market Opportunities

The General Aviation Market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 0.71%, and reach USD 13.55 billion by 2023

General aviation covers a broad range of activities, both commercial and non-commercial, including sports aircraft, flying clubs, flight training, agricultural aviation, and light aircraft manufacturing. General aviation forms a considerable component of any national airspace and airport system. As a result, insight into general aviation industry is relevant to issues in air traffic management, air transportation infrastructure, and aviation safety, among others.

Beyond the operational aspect, general aviation is of significance to society, as a whole, and other stakeholders, including pilots groups, aircraft manufacturers, and the workforce. The performance of general aviation industry is measured using various parameters, such as active pilots, new airplane deliveries, number of airports, and etc. The market is influenced by several factors, such as the health of global economy, technology disruption, the price of avgas, and jet fuels, regulatory standards, and etc. Increasing number of passengers using chartered jet, travel, and tourism are some of the drivers identified in the current market.

North America

In 2016, there were more than 416,000 general aviation aircraft in the worldwide fleet, ranging from small training aircraft and helicopters to intercontinental business jets. About 210,000 of these or half the market share is occupied by the United States. However, deliveries of general aviation aircraft are still way below their 2007 peak levels, both worldwide and in the U.S., because the price per aircraft has doubled.

In 2016, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) selected two unleaded aviation fuels, developed by Shell and Swift Fuels, for testing as part of its effort to qualify and deploy an unleaded aviation gasoline to replace the 100 low-lead avgas currently used in the piston aircraft fleet. Successful transition from leaded to unleaded avgas will mean the continued safety and utility of the fleet, and a reduced environmental impact. This becomes more important in the context of recent adoption of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) framework, which aims to adopt carbon neutral growth from 2021 onwards.

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) new Part 23 rule is expected to revolutionize standards for airplanes weighing 19,000 pounds or less and with 19 or fewer passenger seats, by replacing prescriptive requirements with performance-based standards, coupled with consensus-based compliance methods, for specific designs and technologies. The rule also adds new certification standards to address general aviation loss of control accidents and in-flight icing conditions.

It is also expected to promote regulatory harmonization among the FAA's foreign partners, including the European Aviation Safety Agency, Transport Canada Civil Aviation, and Brazil's National Civil Aviation Authority. Such harmonization may help minimize certification costs for airplane and engine manufacturers, and operators of affected equipment, in turn driving the market.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018 : Airbus Helicopters have announced that an uptake of orders by private customers have led the company to increase their sales and maintain a lead in North America .

Major players: Atr Aircraft, Textron Aviation, Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, Bombardier, amongst others.



