North America Home Automation Systems Market Report 2019: Historical Market Data for 2014-2017, Revenue Estimates for 2018, and Forecasts 2019-2025

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Home Automation Systems Market Predicted to Reach $32.73 billion in 2025



The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.



The trend and outlook of the North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by System Component

3.1 Market Overview by System Component

3.2 North America Hardware Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025

3.3 North America Software Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025

3.4 North America Service Market for Home Automation Systems 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Software Algorithm

4.1 Market Overview by Software Algorithm

4.2 North America Proactive Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025

4.3 North America Behavioral Home Automation Systems Market 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Product

5.1 Market Overview by Product

5.2 North America Home Automation Systems Market in HVAC Control and Energy Management 2014-2025

5.3 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Security and Access Control 2014-2025

5.4 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Entertainment Control 2014-2025

5.5 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Lighting Control 2014-2025

5.6 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Other Controls 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Service Type

6.1 Market Overview by Service Type

6.2 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Managed Services Segment 2014-2025

6.3 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Mainstream Services Segment 2014-2025

6.4 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Segment 2014-2025

6.5 North America Home Automation Systems Market in Luxury Services Segment 2014-2025



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

7.1 Market Overview by Technology

7.2 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Wired Technology 2014-2025

7.3 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Wireless Communication Technologies 2014-2025

7.4 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Network Technologies 2014-2025

7.5 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Power-line Technology 2014-2025

7.6 North America Market of Home Automation Systems with Other Technologies 2014-2025



8 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country

8.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2 U.S. Market

8.3 Canadian Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles



10 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Amx LLC (Harman)

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lutron

Savant Systems LLC.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Zigbee Alliance

