North America Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025

News provided by

Research and Markets

17:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the North America humanoid robots market will reach $3.2 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of human-like robots in a magnitude of industrial applications in U.S. and Canada.

Highlighted with 17 tables and 36 figures, this 96-page report North America Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of humanoid robots market in North America by analyzing the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

  • Hardware
  • Software

Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

  • Wheel Drive
  • Biped

On basis of application vertical, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

  • Retail
  • Healthcare & Personal Assistance
  • Education & Entertainment
  • Scientific Research & Space Exploration
  • Military & Defense
  • Search & Rescue
  • Public Relations
  • Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Product

5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

6 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

  • DST Robot Co., Ltd.
  • Engineered Arts
  • Hajime Research Institute
  • Hanson Robotics
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia
  • Kawada Robotics 135
  • National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
  • Pal Robotics
  • Qihan Technology Co.
  • Robo Garage Co.
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Softbank Robotics
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Ubtech Robotics
  • WowWee Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77p7r5/north_america?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-humanoid-robots-market-by-component-product-application-and-country-2014-2025-300660170.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

17:30 ET Three-dimensional Integrated Circuit Market, 2023 - Market is...

17:30 ET Global Proton Therapy Market 2018-2023: Surge in Demand from...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

North America Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025

News provided by

Research and Markets

17:15 ET