The "North America Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the North America humanoid robots market will reach $3.2 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of human-like robots in a magnitude of industrial applications in U.S. and Canada.
Highlighted with 17 tables and 36 figures, this 96-page report North America Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of humanoid robots market in North America by analyzing the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
- Hardware
- Software
Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
- Wheel Drive
- Biped
On basis of application vertical, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.
- Retail
- Healthcare & Personal Assistance
- Education & Entertainment
- Scientific Research & Space Exploration
- Military & Defense
- Search & Rescue
- Public Relations
- Others
Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:
- U.S.
- Canada
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component
4 Segmentation of North America Market by Product
5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application
6 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management
- DST Robot Co., Ltd.
- Engineered Arts
- Hajime Research Institute
- Hanson Robotics
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia
- Kawada Robotics 135
- National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
- Pal Robotics
- Qihan Technology Co.
- Robo Garage Co.
- Samsung Electronics
- Softbank Robotics
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Ubtech Robotics
- WowWee Group Limited
