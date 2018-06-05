The report predicts the North America humanoid robots market will reach $3.2 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of human-like robots in a magnitude of industrial applications in U.S. and Canada.

Highlighted with 17 tables and 36 figures, this 96-page report North America Humanoid Robots Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of humanoid robots market in North America by analyzing the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Wheel Drive

Biped

On basis of application vertical, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Retail

Healthcare & Personal Assistance

Education & Entertainment

Scientific Research & Space Exploration

Military & Defense

Search & Rescue

Public Relations

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Product



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Application



6 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management



DST Robot Co., Ltd.

Engineered Arts

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia

Kawada Robotics 135

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Pal Robotics

Qihan Technology Co.

Robo Garage Co.

Samsung Electronics

Softbank Robotics

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ubtech Robotics

WowWee Group Limited

