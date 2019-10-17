North America Key Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers Competitive Profiling Report 2019: Retailers and Distributors to Compete on Private Labels and Venture into Online-to-offline Hybrid Retail
Oct 17, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive Profiling of Key Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers in North America, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The base year for analysis is 2018 and the research period is 2014 to 2018. All revenue and financial information are provided in Dollar (USD).
The retail-distribution segment in the North American automotive parts aftermarket comprises four main retailers and distributors, namely, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA), and O'Reilly Auto Parts. In addition, it also has distributors and mass merchants, such as the Canadian Tire Corporation, Inc., Uni-Select Inc., and Walmart.
This research service will also focus on:
- Overall retailer/distributor revenue (2014 to 2018)
- Revenue by DIY and DIFM (2014 to 2018)
- eRetail revenue across key retailers (2014 to 2018)
- Private label portfolio
- Store count and revenue per store by the key retailer (2014 to 2018)
- Impact of digitization (Amazon and eBay) on eRetail revenue (2014 to 2018)
- Key business-to-business (B2B) partnerships and supplier accounts
- Benchmarking based on the distribution network, financials, strength of private labels, partnerships, and acquisitions, and supply chain
Research Highlights
This research profiles key automotive retailers/distributors in the North American region. The research service also gives insights into supplier partnerships, key accounts, retail partnerships, distribution strategy, private label portfolios, and revenue benchmarks.
The study also covers business strategy and future investment avenues. It sheds light on product benchmarking and distribution channel benchmarking. Regional technology trends and growth potential in the next 5 years are also some highlights covered as a part of the benchmarking.
Among other strategic content, the research service also looks into the impact of geopolitics on the parts retail business with respect to imports, especially Brexit, NAFTA, and deals with China.
Key Features
- To research and analyze key trends in the automotive distribution landscape from 2014 to 2018
- To understand the key distributors and buying groups by region
- To comprehend the impact of new technologies on existing distribution channels and their evolution
- To understand the supplier-distributor dynamics in the region.
- To understand the key part portfolio across retailers and distributors
- To the evolution of business models and emerging partnerships in the retail and supply-chain ecosystem
- To understand the quantum of aftermarket business potential through distributor benchmarking
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key trends in the automotive distribution landscape?
- Which are the key distributors and retailers in the North American region?
- What is the impact of Mega Trends on the distribution aftermarket?
- Which are the key suppler-distributor partnerships and associations in the North American aftermarket supply chain?
- What is the impact of regional socio-political developments on the aftermarket distribution economy?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key North American Distributors and Retailers - Market Snapshot
- Key Findings - Strategy
- Impact of Mega Trends on Aftermarket Retail
- PESTLE Analysis of Aftermarket Retail
- Benchmarking Criteria
- List of Benchmarked Retailers and Distributors
- Recent Acquisitions and Industry Partnerships - Highlights
- Private Label Presence - Highlights
- Benchmarking Key Retailers and Distributors
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Research Methodology and Background
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure
- eRetail (DIY) Channel Structure - Overview
- Key Selection and Benchmarking Criteria
4. Distributor and Retailer - Financial Snapshot
- Key Findings - Revenue
- Financial Snapshot of Key Retailers
- Five-Year Automotive Revenue Snapshot
- 2018 EBITDA Snapshot
- 2018 Revenue Per Store Snapshot
- 2018 DIFM and DIY Revenue
- Sales Mix By Top 4 Retailers/Distributors - DIY vs. DIFM Trends
- Evolution of Sales Mix of Top 4 Retailers - Total Market Trend DIY vs. DIFM
- eRetail Sales of Auto Parts and Accessories
- eRetail Revenue of Retailers and Distributors
- Impact of Digitization in the DIY segment - eRetail
- Key Distributor and Retailer Profiles
- National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA)
- NAPA - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot
- NAPA - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy
- AutoZone, Inc.
- AutoZone - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot
- AutoZone - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy
- Advance Auto Parts
- Advance Auto Parts - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot
- Advance Auto Parts - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy
- O'Reilly Auto Parts
- O'Reilly - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot
- O'Reilly - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy
- Walmart, Inc.
- Walmart - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot
- Walmart - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy
- Canadian Tire Corporation
- Canadian Tire Corporation - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot
- Canadian Tire Corporation - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy
- Uni-Select Inc.
- Uni-Select - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot
- Uni-Select - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy
5. Retailer - Distributor Benchmarking
- Benchmarking Key Retailers and Distributors
- Retail/Distribution Network - Highlights
- Acquisitions and Partnerships - Highlights
- Private Labelling - Highlights
- Supply Chain and Fulfillment - Highlights
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Conclusions and Future Outlook
8. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Advance Auto Parts
- Amazon
- AutoZone, Inc.
- Canadian Tire Corporation
- eBay
- National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA)
- O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Uni-Select Inc.
- Walmart, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha5men
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article