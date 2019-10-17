North America Key Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers Competitive Profiling Report 2019: Retailers and Distributors to Compete on Private Labels and Venture into Online-to-offline Hybrid Retail

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive Profiling of Key Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers in North America, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The base year for analysis is 2018 and the research period is 2014 to 2018. All revenue and financial information are provided in Dollar (USD).



The retail-distribution segment in the North American automotive parts aftermarket comprises four main retailers and distributors, namely, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA), and O'Reilly Auto Parts. In addition, it also has distributors and mass merchants, such as the Canadian Tire Corporation, Inc., Uni-Select Inc., and Walmart.



This research service will also focus on:

Overall retailer/distributor revenue (2014 to 2018)

Revenue by DIY and DIFM (2014 to 2018)

eRetail revenue across key retailers (2014 to 2018)

Private label portfolio

Store count and revenue per store by the key retailer (2014 to 2018)

Impact of digitization (Amazon and eBay) on eRetail revenue (2014 to 2018)

Key business-to-business (B2B) partnerships and supplier accounts

Benchmarking based on the distribution network, financials, strength of private labels, partnerships, and acquisitions, and supply chain

Research Highlights



This research profiles key automotive retailers/distributors in the North American region. The research service also gives insights into supplier partnerships, key accounts, retail partnerships, distribution strategy, private label portfolios, and revenue benchmarks.

The study also covers business strategy and future investment avenues. It sheds light on product benchmarking and distribution channel benchmarking. Regional technology trends and growth potential in the next 5 years are also some highlights covered as a part of the benchmarking.



Among other strategic content, the research service also looks into the impact of geopolitics on the parts retail business with respect to imports, especially Brexit, NAFTA, and deals with China.



Key Features

To research and analyze key trends in the automotive distribution landscape from 2014 to 2018

To understand the key distributors and buying groups by region

To comprehend the impact of new technologies on existing distribution channels and their evolution

To understand the supplier-distributor dynamics in the region.

To understand the key part portfolio across retailers and distributors

To the evolution of business models and emerging partnerships in the retail and supply-chain ecosystem

To understand the quantum of aftermarket business potential through distributor benchmarking

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key trends in the automotive distribution landscape?

Which are the key distributors and retailers in the North American region?

What is the impact of Mega Trends on the distribution aftermarket?

Which are the key suppler-distributor partnerships and associations in the North American aftermarket supply chain?

What is the impact of regional socio-political developments on the aftermarket distribution economy?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key North American Distributors and Retailers - Market Snapshot

Key Findings - Strategy

Impact of Mega Trends on Aftermarket Retail

PESTLE Analysis of Aftermarket Retail

Benchmarking Criteria

List of Benchmarked Retailers and Distributors

Recent Acquisitions and Industry Partnerships - Highlights

Private Label Presence - Highlights

Benchmarking Key Retailers and Distributors

Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Research Methodology and Background

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure

eRetail (DIY) Channel Structure - Overview

Key Selection and Benchmarking Criteria

4. Distributor and Retailer - Financial Snapshot

Key Findings - Revenue

Financial Snapshot of Key Retailers

Five-Year Automotive Revenue Snapshot

2018 EBITDA Snapshot

2018 Revenue Per Store Snapshot

2018 DIFM and DIY Revenue

Sales Mix By Top 4 Retailers/Distributors - DIY vs. DIFM Trends

Evolution of Sales Mix of Top 4 Retailers - Total Market Trend DIY vs. DIFM

eRetail Sales of Auto Parts and Accessories

eRetail Revenue of Retailers and Distributors

Impact of Digitization in the DIY segment - eRetail

Key Distributor and Retailer Profiles

National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA)

NAPA - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot

NAPA - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

AutoZone, Inc.

AutoZone - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot

AutoZone - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot

Advance Auto Parts - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot

O'Reilly - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

Walmart, Inc.

Walmart - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot

Walmart - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot

Canadian Tire Corporation - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

Uni-Select Inc.

Uni-Select - 5-Year Retail Revenue Snapshot

Uni-Select - Next Five-Year Revenue and Growth Strategy

5. Retailer - Distributor Benchmarking

Benchmarking Key Retailers and Distributors

Retail/Distribution Network - Highlights

Acquisitions and Partnerships - Highlights

Private Labelling - Highlights

Supply Chain and Fulfillment - Highlights

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Conclusions and Future Outlook

8. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Advance Auto Parts

Amazon

AutoZone, Inc.

Canadian Tire Corporation

eBay

National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA)

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Uni-Select Inc.

Walmart, Inc.

