North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Report 2022: Sector to Expand by 8% Annually Through 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Mammalian, Microbial and Others), By Service (Contract Manufacturing and Contract Development), By End-user, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market should witness market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Presently, most medicines available in the market have been developed from small molecules, but large molecules are rapidly increasing in importance and usability. Drug development from large molecules is divided into drug substance development and drug product development.



The development of drug substance (DS) includes the development of working and master cell banks, scale-up, and manufacturing process development. Drug product (DP) development involves filling the substance into its container. The measurement and characterization guidelines for these processes are provided by the International Council for Harmonization (ICH).



The region collectively spends a lot on the R&D of biopharmaceuticals and, as a result, has become a significant producer of biologics. For example, Canada is among the top manufacturers of vaccines. In addition, some major national and international vaccine-producing firms exist nationwide. Similarly, the US government's economy is significantly impacted by growing healthcare spending. This has also placed a burden on the populace to support this spending through ways like taxes or long-term borrowing.



The US market dominated the North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $4, 180.9 million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market should witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2022-2028).



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Mammalian, Microbial and Others. Based on Service, the market is segmented into Contract Manufacturing and Contract Development. Based on Contract Manufacturing Type, the market is segmented into Commercial and Clinical. Based on Contract Development Type, the market is segmented into Cell Line Development and Process Development. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Biotech Companies, CRO and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



Scope of the Study

By Application

Mammalian

Microbial

Others

By Service

Contract Manufacturing

Commercial



Clinical

Contract Development

Cell Line Development



Process Development

By End-user

Biotech Companies

CRO

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Eurofins Scientific SE

WuXi Biologics (Cayman), Inc

Catalent, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas LLC (Fujifilm Corporation)

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Rentschler Biopharma SE

AGC Biologics, Inc. (AGC, Inc.)

Recipharm AB (EQT AB)

Siegfried Holding AG

Unique Offerings

Exhaustive coverage

The highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Application



Chapter 5. North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Service



Chapter 6. North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by End-user



Chapter 7. North America Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Eurofins Scientific SE

WuXi Biologics (Cayman), Inc

Catalent, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas LLC (Fujifilm Corporation)

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Rentschler Biopharma SE

AGC Biologics, Inc. (AGC, Inc.)

Recipharm AB (EQT AB)

Siegfried Holding AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye9ko8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets