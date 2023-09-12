North America Leads the Global Denim Jeans Market to 2030: Influencer Collaborations and Premium Brands Boost Sales

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Sep, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denim Jeans Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Men, Women, Children), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global denim jeans market is on an upward trajectory, with forecasts projecting a remarkable size of USD 121.50 billion by 2030, and an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

This surge is attributed to heightened awareness of fashion trends and a shift in consumer preferences towards branded clothing items, particularly denim jeans. Leading players in the market, including Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corp., The Gap, Inc., and others, are contributing to this growth through strategic expansion of their retail presence in tier II and tier III cities, expanding their global customer base.

Notably, the denim jeans market is benefitting from the growing acceptance of business casual attire, creating new avenues for growth worldwide. The increasing presence of women in the workforce has opened doors for denim jeans as a preferred choice for workplaces and business meetings. The millennial and Gen-Z populations are seeking clothing suitable for diverse body types, and denim jeans, available in various sizes, finishes, colors, and designs, meet this demand. This demographic is inclined towards purchasing a wide range of denim styles, from tapered fits to loose-fitting, curves, and bell-bottom jeans, driving demand in the market.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for the global denim jeans market. Lockdowns disrupted production and distribution, impacting clothing producers and retailers as non-essential businesses temporarily closed. The market faced hurdles as governments enforced lockdown measures and sealed international borders, disrupting the global supply chain for clothing materials. Despite these setbacks, the market is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels as sales of clothing and lifestyle products have rebounded, generating increased demand over the forecast period.

Key Market Highlights:

  1. Offline Shopping Dominance: In 2022, the offline sales channel took the lead with a significant revenue share of 85.8%. This is attributed to customers' preference for in-store visits, enabling them to try and test denim jeans to match their body shapes and sizes.
  2. Men's Segment Growth: The men's segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by the attention of famous celebrities, athletes, and artists towards men's sports fashion. Collaborations with renowned denim pants labels like Wrangler, Calvin Klein, and H&M Hannes & Mauritz AB further boost this segment.
  3. North America's Leadership: North America led the global market with the highest revenue share. The region is expected to maintain its dominant position, driven by increased retail sales revenue in the apparel market. Prominent American clothing brands such as Levi Strauss & Co., Wrangler, VF Corp., and U.S. Polo Assn. collaborate with influencers and sports personalities to inspire denim jeans collections, catering to both men and women.

Market Constraints:

The premium quality and craftsmanship of denim jeans often make them expensive, deterring some consumers from purchasing branded jeans due to budgetary concerns. This cost factor may pose a constraint during the projected period.

Companies Mentioned

  • Levi Strauss & Co.
  • VF Corp.
  • The Gap, Inc.
  • H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • Kering S.A.
  • Pepe Jeans S.L.
  • PVH Corp.
  • Bestseller A/S
  • U.S. Polo Assn.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Denim Jeans Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook
3.2.2. Manufacturing and Technology Outlook
3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunities
3.3.4. Market Challenges
3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographics Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer End-user Adoption
4.5. Key Observations & Findings

Chapter 5. Denim Jeans Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Denim Jeans Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Denim Jeans Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whgw56

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

5G Connectivity Drives Global Network Equipment Market to 2030: 22.3% CAGR Expected for 5G Segment

Global A2P Messaging Market Set to Soar: Mobile Device Proliferation Fuels Projected $96.73 Billion Value by 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.