North America Manufacturing Execution System Market to 2027 - Growing Popularity of Automation and Increasing Usage of Technology in Manufacturing Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Manufacturing Execution System Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Deployment; Industry Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America manufacturing execution system market is expected to grow from US$ 3.19 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.83 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.2%.



The MES plays an important role in synchronizing manufacturing operations, logistics, equipment automation, and sales and planning, among others. MES ability to synchronize various functions and to provide a holistic view to various key stakeholders helps end-users to enhance and improve their performance, compliance, and regulatory requirements across the organization.



Various industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals manufacturers are facing unprecedented challenges in terms of expectations of product shorter time-to-market, its increased regulatory complexity, among others. Thus it needs innovative solutions to respond to these changes and challenges in a timely and efficient manner. Thus complex regulations across different industry verticals are expected to drive the Manufacturing execution system market.



Modernizing security threats in the future is expected to raise its capability to hastily analyze a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The ability of Artificial Intelligence to provide quick mathematical calculations in order to augment the vital abilities of human intelligence is anticipated to generate the greatest growth opportunity for the manufacturing execution system market in the near future.



The North America manufacturing execution system market is highly competitive, with a large number of players focusing on product enhancement to gain a strong position in the manufacturing execution system market. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America manufacturing execution system market further.



For, instance, the North Americana Commission (EC) has taken 15 national initiatives for digitizing industry across North America in the past few years. The EC plans to use its financial support, policy instruments, coordination, as well as legislative powers to generate further investments in all industrial sectors. Thus government initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of the manufacturing execution system market in North America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis



5. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing popularity of automation and increasing usage of technology in manufacturing sector

5.1.2 Stringent rules and regulations related to different industries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High cost of implantation and up gradation

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Integration of MES with other enterprise solutions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of advanced technologies such as AI

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market -Market Analysis

6.1 North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Overview

6.2 North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Software

7.4 Services



8. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Cloud

8.4 On-Premise



9. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis - By Industry Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Manufacturing Execution System Market Breakdown, By Industry Type, 2018 & 2027

9.2.1 Process Industry

9.2.1.1 Overview

9.2.1.2 North America Process Industry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1.3 Food & Beverages

9.2.1.4 Pulp & Paper

9.2.1.5 Chemical

9.2.1.6 Energy & Power

9.2.1.7 Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences

9.2.1.8 Others

9.2.2 Discrete Industry

9.2.2.1 Overview

9.2.2.2 North America Discrete Industry Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.2.3 Automotive

9.2.2.4 Aerospace & Defense

9.2.2.5 Consumer Packaged Goods

9.2.2.6 Medical Devices

9.2.2.7 Electronics & Semiconductors

9.2.2.8 Others



10. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market - Country Analysis



11. Manufacturing Execution System Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Manufacturing Execution System Market- Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

