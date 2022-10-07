North America mHealth Market Report 2022-2028: Adoption of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Gaining Traction & Development Opportunities in Emerging Countries

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America mHealth Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type, Devices Type, and End-User Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America mHealth market is expected to reach US$ 116,838.82 million by 2028 from US$ 19,927.92 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Smartphones are known as significantly auspicious tools that help to change health-related behaviors and to manage chronic conditions. Smartphones also make healthcare practices easier and more manageable by collecting health data or healthcare information and offering services to the patients.

The mHealth technology is a tool that supports treatments, disease surveillance, and chronic disease management. Due to the easy access and vast variety of applications, many people can use these mobile health apps. Moreover, mobile health or mHealth apps e new opportunities such as product launches and new technology to manage chronic conditions and change health-related behaviors.

Additionally, the increasing production of smartphones enables easier access to the Internet, which is likely to focus more on the mHealth market. North America mHealth market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

North America mHealth Market Segmentation

The remote monitoring segment dominated the North America mHealth market in 2020.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Smartphone & Other Mobile Platforms

COVID-19 Pandemic

mAgeing Program by WHO

Market Restraints

Security and Privacy Issues

Stringent Regulations and Policies

Market Opportunities

Development Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Future Trends

Adoption of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare.

Koninklijeke Phillips N.V.

Medtronic.

Boston Scientific Corporation.

althenahealth,Inc.

Honeywell Life Care Solution.

CISCO SYSTEM,Inc.

OMRON Corporation.

Masimo.

Agamatrix,Inc.

