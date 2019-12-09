North America Mobile Services Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile services in North America: trends and forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile service revenue in North America will continue to grow steadily between 2019 and 2024 because competitive pressures will ease. This report examines the key trends and drivers and provides a comprehensive mobile telecoms market forecast for North America. It also provides forecasts and country views for Canada and the USA.



This report provides:

A 5-year forecast of 118 mobile KPIs for North America (NA) and for two key countries: Canada and the USA

(NA) and for two key countries: and the An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for the two key countries

An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators.

Who should read this report

Market intelligence, strategy and project managers at mobile operators in North America .

. Regulatory bodies in North America .

. Financial institutions that directly invest in the telecoms sector in the region, or advise others that do so.

Press and media bodies that need a foundation of knowledge of the North America mobile telecoms market.

This report provides commentary and trend analysis to support our 5-year forecast for North America (NA). It includes worldwide context and commentary on two key countries: Canada and the USA.



Geographical Coverage



Regions modelled:

North America (NA)

Countries modelled individually:

Canada

USA

Detailed country commentary:

Canada

USA

Key Metrics



Mobile connections:

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Mobile revenue:

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Mobile ARPU:

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Voice traffic:

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary

2. Worldwide trends

Worldwide: mobile data demand will drive telecoms revenue growth in most regions

3. Regional trends

The number of wireless IoT connections will increase from 85.9 million in 2018 to 402 million in 2024

The number of 5G connections will grow rapidly once 5G handsets become more widely available and 5G network coverage grows

Growth in the number of connections will be the main driver of revenue growth because mobile ARPU will remain largely constant

Limited competition in the mobile segment will lead to slow but stable growth in mobile revenue during the forecast period

4. Country-level trends

Canada : mobile ARPU growth will be limited due to increased competition in the postpaid segment

: mobile ARPU growth will be limited due to increased competition in the postpaid segment USA : the potential merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is creating a lot of uncertainty in the market and may lead to a decline in competition

5. Forecast methodology and assumptions

Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge

Examples of forecast input drivers



